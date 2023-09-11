New Atlantis is home to many of the best stores in Starfield and if you’re a potential homeowner then there’s one place you’ll want to check out—Aphelion Realty.

That’s right, you can own property in Starfield, and some would say that it’s cheaper to own your own place than in real life. But before you can take this giant leap into life among the stars, you’ll find want to know where to find the store. The best part, it couldn’t be easier.

How to reach Aphelion Realty in Starfield

Aphelion Realty salesperson. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reaching Aphelion Realty is straightforward and you can do it as soon as you arrive on New Atlantis. To speed things up for you when you’re looking for a home in Starfield, here is a step-by-step guide to reach this storefront.

Start at the MAST District .

. When you arrive here simply walk down the path veering to the left .

. You should see Aphelion Realty as a standalone, octagon-shaped building in the middle of the path. Enter the front door, and you’re in!

Sometimes finding things in Starfield can still be tricky even with instructions to follow. Personally, I am a visual learner so below you’ll find a video that can easily be copied to reach Aphelion Realty.

How to reach Aphelion Realty. Video by Dot Esports

What can you purchase at Aphelion Realty in Starfield?

At Aphelion Realty you can purchase yourself a home in New Atlantis. This is a feature in Starfield that all players will want to take advantage of at some point, but before you do, you’ll first need to become a member of the UC.

Only United Colonies citizens can purchase homes in New Atlantis. If you’re eager to become one and set up a home here then you’ll want to work through the UC Vanguard missions. Fortunately, it’s one of the earlier missions that will grant you permanent citizenship.

How much is a home in New Atlantis?

Even as a citizen you’ll still need to pay for your apartment in New Atlantis. The cost of a home here is 30,000 credits so you’ll need to get working before you can finally become a Starfield homeowner.

