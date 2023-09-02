Starfield Alternating Currents: Should you locate junction box 45A or 47B first?

Starfield presents you with numerous choices, and while some of your decisions have game-altering consequences, others simply put your moral compass to the test.

The Alternating Currents mission in Starfield presents not one, but two, of these choices. In this New Atlantis mission, you need to run around the city flipping junction box switches for Louisa Reyes.

But when Trade Authority representative Zoe Kaminski gets involved, things get a bit more complicated, and you are asked to choose whether to locate junction box 45A or 45B first. Here’s what you should do when presented with this choice:

What happens if you locate junction box 45A first in Starfield?

Getting to Louisa’s junction box takes a little bit more work| Screenshot by Dot Esports

This junction box is located near Apex Electronics. Unless you’re paying attention to where exactly Louisa and Zoe say they are, you could easily, like me, get them mixed up.

If you choose to locate and flip the switch on junction box 45A (Louisa’s option) first, Louisa will be quite smug, and she’ll bicker with Zoe a bit. The pair will then tell you to head topside (the Residential District) to find the next junction box.

What happens if you locate junction box 47B first in Starfield?

Zoe’s junction box is definitely the easiest to get to | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Junction box 47B is the closest junction box to the last one you flipped, as it’s located on the same level as you. If you choose to flip it first, Zoe will be smug instead, then the pair will tell you to head out of The Well and into the Residential District to find the next junction box.

Should you locate junction box 45A or 47B first in Starfield?

In other words, it doesn’t actually matter which junction box you choose to locate first, as both choices lead you to the same point. I would advise, if you don’t mind not backing up Louisa, to go for 47B first, however, as it’s the quickest and easiest to get to.

