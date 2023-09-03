Starfield Alternating Currents: Should you deliver the evidence to Louisa or Zoe?

One of the first side quests you can pick up in Starfield is called Tapping the Grid, which leads into a quest called Alternating Currents. These quests involve the same goals and characters, but Alternating Currents is where the quest ends.

The subsequent quest, Tapping the Grid, requires players to run from Junction Box to Junction Box in The Wells area of New Atlantis to solve a power outage. A character named Louisa Reyez gives you this quest and directs you to each of the box’s locations. Once you have successfully found all of the Junction Boxes, Louisa will ask you to confront the Trade Authority with her, as she’s positive they are the ones responsible for the missing power. Confronting the Trade Authority leads to the Alternating Currents quest, which results in you having to make a difficult decision in Starfield.

Below, you can find out what option is better: delivering the evidence to Louisa Reyez, or Zoe at the Trade Authority.

Should you deliver the evidence to Louisa or Zoe in Starfield?

The evidence in question is a flash drive that proves who was responsible for the power outages in The Wells. Right before you actually acquire the evidence, though, you will receive a call from Zoe at the Trade Authority. She says she will pay you handsomely if you don’t turn the evidence over to Louisa, but instead turn it over to her.

Alternatively, Louisa wants the evidence because she has been investigating this case from the very beginning.

She has also agreed to pay you, but before you make your decision, you won’t know how much you’ll earn by deciding to give the evidence to Zoe over Louisa, and vice versa.

The decision between Zoe and Louisa. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In my opinion, there is no reason to hand the evidence over to Zoe and the Trade Authority at the end of Alternating Currents. Your payday from Zoe is 2,000 credits, which is the exact same amount you earn from Louisa if you turn the evidence over to her.

You won’t receive any benefit from siding with the Trade Authority, and Louisa will be pretty mad at you for stopping her investigation.

So, in the end, your decision doesn’t truly matter, but if you want to be seen as a goodhearted character in the early going of Starfield, you should give the evidence to Louisa. Either way, the Alternating Currents quest is complete.

