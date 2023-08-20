Starfield achievements: Full leaked list

Starfield is perhaps one of the most anticipated games in recent history. Developed by Bethesda, and thus responsible for some of our all-time favorite gaming memories from titles like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, this is the first new IP from the developers in 25 years.

Elder Scrolls and Fallout are similar enough games in execution that the two are sometimes used to reference one another. “Elder Scrolls, but post-apocalyptic.” “Fallout in a fantasy setting.” Well, Bethesda is hitting the trifecta with Starfield—Space Fallout, or Sci-fi Skyrim.

Early access to the game is coming at the end of this month, so it should come as no surprise leaks are beginning to slip through to the public. One such leak, discovered in mid-August, included the entire list of achievements in Starfield.

According to the leak, there are 50 total achievements in the game, all of which were revealed by name. Keep in mind, this is a leak, so it is of course possible that some of the information isn’t 100 percent accurate and can change before the game launches in September.

All Starfield achievements, a list

Here is every achievement in Starfield according to the August leak. Spoilers ahead for those who want to discover these for themselves!

A Legacy Forged : Complete “A Legacy Forged.”

: Complete “A Legacy Forged.” All That Money Can Buy : Complete “All That Money Can Buy.”

: Complete “All That Money Can Buy.” Another Bug Hunt : Eliminate 300 creatures.

: Eliminate 300 creatures. Back to the Grind : Join Ryujin Industries.

: Join Ryujin Industries. Boots on the Ground : Land on 100 planets.

: Land on 100 planets. Chief Engineer : Modify a ship.

: Modify a ship. Cyber Jockey : Bypass 50 digital locks.

: Bypass 50 digital locks. Dark Matter : Eliminate 300 human enemies.

: Eliminate 300 human enemies. Deputized : Join the Freestar Rangers.

: Join the Freestar Rangers. Dust Off : Reach level five.

: Reach level five. Elite : Reach level 25.

: Reach level 25. Entangled : Complete “Entangled.”

: Complete “Entangled.” Executive Level : Complete “Executive Level.”

: Complete “Executive Level.” Fixer : Complete 30 activities.

: Complete 30 activities. Fleet Commander : Collect 10 ships.

: Collect 10 ships. For All, Into the Starfield : Enter space for the first time.

: Enter space for the first time. Further Into the Unknown : Complete “Further Into the Unknown.”

: Complete “Further Into the Unknown.” Guilty Parties : Complete “Guilty Parties.”

: Complete “Guilty Parties.” High Price to Pay : Complete “High Price to Pay.”

: Complete “High Price to Pay.” Home Sweet Home : Build an outpost.

: Build an outpost. I Use Them For Smuggling : Successfully smuggle contraband.

: Successfully smuggle contraband. In Their Footsteps : Complete “In Their Footsteps.”

: Complete “In Their Footsteps.” Industrialist : Produce 500 total resources from outposts.

: Produce 500 total resources from outposts. Into the Unknown : Complete “Into the Unknown.”

: Complete “Into the Unknown.” Jacked In : Access 50 computers.

: Access 50 computers. Legacy’s End : Complete “Legacy’s End.”

: Complete “Legacy’s End.” Life Begate Life : Gather 500 Organic Resources.

: Gather 500 Organic Resources. One Giant Leap : Complete “One Giant Leap.”

: Complete “One Giant Leap.” One Small Step : Join Constellation.

: Join Constellation. Privateer : Complete 30 terminal or misc. missions.

: Complete 30 terminal or misc. missions. Reach for the Stars : Reach level 100.

: Reach level 100. Replicator : Craft 100 items.

: Craft 100 items. Rock Collection : Gather 500 inorganic resources.

: Gather 500 inorganic resources. Rook Meets King : Join the Crimson Fleet.

: Join the Crimson Fleet. Shipping Magnate : Connect five outposts with cargo links.

: Connect five outposts with cargo links. Soldier of Fortune : Mod 50 weapons.

: Mod 50 weapons. Space Opera : Reach level 50.

: Reach level 50. Starcrossed : Reach maximum relationship level with a companion.

: Reach maximum relationship level with a companion. Stellar Cartography : Visit 20 star systems.

: Visit 20 star systems. Supra et Ultra : Join the UC Vanguard.

: Join the UC Vanguard. Surgical Strike : Complete “Surgical Strike.”

: Complete “Surgical Strike.” The Best There Is : Complete “The Best There Is.”

: Complete “The Best There Is.” The Devils You Now : Complete “The Devils You Know.”

: Complete “The Devils You Know.” The Family You Choose : Recruit 10 separate companions.

: Recruit 10 separate companions. The Hammer Falls : Complete “The Hammer Falls.”

: Complete “The Hammer Falls.” The Stars My Destination : Visit all star systems.

: Visit all star systems. Traveler : Reach level 10.

: Reach level 10. Thirst for Knowledge : Read 20 skill magazines.

: Read 20 skill magazines. Unearthed : Complete “Unearthed.”

: Complete “Unearthed.” War of Angels: Collect 20 Quantum Essence.

There are some exciting insights that can be gleaned from this list. Namely, we noticed that the list confirms companion relationships (A Fallout staple that always felt missing in Elder Scrolls), computer hacking (perhaps the most hated mini-game of all time), weapon modifying, and ship modifying. In other words, Starfield is checking all the right Bethesda boxes.

We imagine there are likely hidden achievements that weren’t included in the list—specifically because there doesn’t seem to be anything wacky in the list, and Bethesda loves its wacky achievements. We suspect the actual number of total achievements may be closer to 55 with the addition of some “defeat x enemy without dealing any damage” type of achievements.

It seems from the list that level 100 is the maximum level, which is a massive number if Starfield’s leveling system is anything like Fallout or The Elder Scrolls. Expect tons of perk choices and character builds.

The achievement “I Use Them for Smuggling” has us particularly excited, as it does not seem any quest is associated with smuggling contraband. It seems safe to say that smuggling will be a regular option in Starfield, perhaps akin to pick-pocketing in Bethesda’s other two massive titles. Who knows, maybe we’ll even get a Smuggler’s Guild down the track.

