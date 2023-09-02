Starfield ‘A Break at Dawn’: Should you keep the engagement ring or give it to Yumi?

Starfield often presents you with moral choices, making you choose between credits and being a good person. The New Atlantic mission, A Break at Dawn, presents you with a decision like this: Should you keep the engagement ring you confiscated from Hugo or give it to Yumi at Security?

Starfield’s A Break at Dawn mission sees you hunting down a ‘criminal’ who stole a valuable ring from a man called Octavio. It turns out it was an engagement ring and was kept by the victim’s scorned lover, Hugo, after the two had a big bust-up at a local restaurant. If you decided to persuade Hugo to give back the ring, then you’re left with a choice: Do you keep it and sell it, or return it to Yumi as instructed?

What happens if you keep the engagement ring in Starfield?

Can you look Yumi in the eye and lie to him? | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whatever your decision, you need to return to Yumi at UC Security to complete the mission. When you speak to him, he asks you whether you’ve recovered the ring. If you want to keep the ring, choose the option “[Keep Ring] The ring wasn’t stolen. It was gifted.”

Yumi accepts your explanation and, despite your fault morals, you are rewarded 2000 Credits and 100 XP. You also have a shiny new ring that you can sell at a merchant for 675 Credits.

What happens if you turn in the engagement ring to UC Security in Starfield?

If you’re like me and are trying to keep your Starfield moral compass in check, then you’re likely inclined to be honest and give the ring to Yumi. If you do this, you’ll complete the mission and be rewarded with 2000 Credits and 100 XP.

Should you keep the engagement ring or give it to Yumi in Starfield?

This will depend on your morals, but the most logical choice is to keep the ring and sell it. Doing this lets you gain the standard reward of 2000 Credits and 100 XP, but you also get an extra 675 Credits for the ring. Technically the reward is greater, and there are no negative consequences to choosing this path. I just hope you can sleep at night.

