Starfield: 5 most important resources

Resources play a central role in Starfield. They are the building blocks you need to create items, modifications, and structures. What’s cool is that these resources are inspired by real elements and compounds in the periodic table, just like the ones we learned about in science class.

You can discover these resources while exploring different planets. While each one is important in its own way, there are five you’ll find yourself using the most.

What are the five most important resources in Starfield?

5) Copper

Copper is a big deal in Starfield. You’ll use it in research projects such as Power Generation, Outpost Defense, and Spacesuit Mods. It’s also needed for weapon mods like Semi-Automatic and Slug Shots and the EM Shielding armor mod. However, the main thing is it’s vital for crafting outpost structures. Who doesn’t want a Cooking Station?

4) Titanium

Titanium is another top resource. It’s involved in 10 research projects, including Grip and Stock Mods, Muzzle Mods, and Robots. You’ll also need it for armor mods like Exo Servos and Explosive Shielding. Plus, Titanium is used for building outpost structures like the Engineering Robot and Military Hab. But here’s the kicker: Titanium is a must-have for 22 weapon mods, including powerful ones like High Powered, High Velocity, and Overclocked.

3) Tungsten

Tungsten is super important. It’s used in research projects such as Barrel Mods and Helmet Mods, a bunch of useful weapon mods like Armor-Piercing Rounds and Large Magazine. It’s also used for some decent armor mods like Heavy Shielding. And yes, you’ll need it for some outpost structures too. Since it’s less common than Copper and Titanium, it’s even more valuable.

2) Iron

Iron is almost at the top of the list. It’s used in a few research projects and weapon mods, but not for armor mods. However, the biggest deal about it is that it’s needed for a whopping 76 outpost structures. So, if you’re planning to build a cool outpost, you’ll need a lot of Iron. Everything from a Cooking Station to an Industrial Workbench and a Weapon Workbench needs it.

1) Aluminum

Aluminum takes the crown. It’s used in 14 research projects, 16 weapon mods, and a couple of armor mods. However, the real jaw-dropper is you need Aluminum for a long list of 210 outpost structures. Without Aluminum, building a complete outpost would be a dream. Want a Research Lab, Industrial Workbench or a Spacesuit Workbench? You’ll need Aluminum.

How do you get these resources in Starfield?

You’ll find these five important resources on different planets. It varies depending on the resource, so always scan planets to see what they have. Some might surprise you with multiple resources.

If mining isn’t your thing, you can also buy them. Shops like Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis, Midtown Minerals in Akila City, Mining League in Neon, or UC Distribution Center in New Atlantis might have what you need.

Remember, their stock can change, so if they don’t have them now, take a rest on a nearby bed or bench and check back on these Starfield vendors later.

About the author