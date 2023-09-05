‘How did they falsely advertise the game so hard?’: Quin69 refunds Starfield after completing it

As much as it has impressed many, Starfield’s buggy early access experience has also shattered a lot of hearts, and popular Twitch streamer Quin69 is the latest to join the list of haters. The controversial creator got himself a refund on Bethesda’s celebrated RPG—right after he beat it and called out the developers for selling an “unfinished” game.

In a Twitch stream on Sept. 4, Quin logged in with a motive to finish Starfield, but as the credits rolled in, he began decimating the game’s near-perfect reputation. “How many people did Todd [Starfield’s director] pay off?” he said. “How the fuck did this game get the ratings it got?”

Quin went on to compare Starfield with Diablo 4, saying that Blizzard’s latest action RPG was better than Starfield, even though “D4 was bad.” He then opened up a text document to create a pros and cons list for Starfield.

While only the soundtrack and aesthetic made it to the game’s pros list, the cons list was long. Quin wasn’t impressed with the number of “game-breaking” and immersion-killing bugs Starfield’s got at the moment. He also pointed out the bland character design, “awful” melee combat experience, lack of feedback in combat, “Bullet Sponge” hard difficulty mode, and more.

Quin also mentioned how the game triggers a lot of loading screens, which breaks immersion, and called Starfield a “Loading Screen simulator.” While describing how bad the loading screens are, he said, “It doesn’t feel like a play. It doesn’t have any weight.”

After the rant, Quin expressed how badly he wanted to refund Starfield. “This game is that dogshit,” he said. First, he uninstalled the game and then submitted a request for a refund, saying every con he pinpointed.

Quin also hilariously enacted the bugged characters in the game. “How did they falsely advertise the fucking game… so hard?” he said.

Later in the stream, Quin celebrated having received the refund for Starfield. “To be fair, it was falsely advertised. The game isn’t even fucking finished. It’s a buggy mess.” he said. Well, it’s good for him that Steam offers refunds on early-access purchases, even if you beat the game.

While games in early access aren’t supposed to be picture-perfect, they aren’t supposed to be a bug fest like Starfield either. I hope Bethesda addresses the issues prevailing in the game at the moment. It shouldn’t feel like a beta test at the official launch, which is scheduled for Sept. 6.

