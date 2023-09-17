Players discover Halo’s planet Reach in Starfield

Bethesda’s space exploration RPG Starfield is one of the biggest games this year, both in scale and the sheer amount of players currently playing. As such, it’s no surprise that the game sports thousands of explorable planets, and it turns out that one of them is based on Microsoft’s popular series, Halo.

Since Starfield’s release earlier this month, players have been exploring the many planets the game has to offer, with still many to go. One of the planets players recently discovered and surveyed is Eridani II of the Eridani star system. This planet is also famously known as the planet of Reach to Halo veterans. Reach is one of the human colonies occupied by the UNSC military in the games. The planet is one of the most important planets in the series and is a critical part of the prequel game Halo: Reach.

Several players have also noticed the similarities between Eridani II and the Eridani seen in Halo. Those who visit Eridani II will find a lush, habitable planet with oceans, greenery, oxygen, and gravity similar to Earth. It also sports excellent resources and an environment that allows players to walk around freely without using a space suit.

It’s also worth noting that the Halo series and Starfield use real-life planets and star systems, so it’s not surprising that this planet also exists in the game.

Due to the detailed nature of Starfield, players have been exploring the galaxies of the game, looking for similar references. Some include more areas from the Halo universe and even characters and callbacks to other Bethesda games.

With the game chock full of content, it’s no surprise if more references and similar comparisons are found in the future.

