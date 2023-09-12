No blood, no foul: Starfield player shows how to take out any NPC with no consequences

Many Starfield enthusiasts know that in most major settlements, killing a person within the city limits is frowned upon among citizens and authority figures. But sometimes, it all depends on how you commit the crime and you might not do the time.

In one playthrough on the Starfield subreddit, a player was speaking to a member of security at the major city of Neon. As the security guard spoke about some story around Va’ruun Zealots, the user picked up a nearby bucket used by janitors to clean the floor and proceeded to drop and swing the container at the guard.

After a few different attempts, the player managed to slam the container down onto the NPC’s head, immediately killing them and allowing the player to loot their corpse. This also didn’t raise any alarms or alert any other NPCs to the player’s deeds, which has prompted some players to try and take out their own targets through unconventional means.

In our own tests, however, the player must swing the item with enough speed to affect the NPC or else the item will only bounce off the character, leaving them unharmed. You’ll have to increase your own mouse sensitivity to get enough speed, and even then, it takes a lot of adjustments with trial and error to get the right angle and trajectory.

Overall, if you’re trying to take out an NPC as an enemy of the state, you might want to rely on a good old-fashioned way of eliminating your foes instead of tricking your way to a cheeky kill made to look like an accident. If you’re trying to stick to the path of a righteous hero, however, just put down the bucket and focus on your quests at hand.

About the author