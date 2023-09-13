New Starfield glitch gives players free loot via puddle

Starfield players are always on the lookout for loot as they explore the stars, but a new bug has given some starfarers a way to yoink as many items as they can for free—and they can use this glitch over and over again.

Content creator Jamie Moran discovered this new bug at Akila City, the capital of the Freestar Collective, which can be found in the Cheyenne solar system. When players first enter the city, there will be a vendor within its boundaries called Shepherd’s General Store, and in front, there are a few puddles scattered around in the mud.

One specific puddle, however, is glitched so that if players look at it from a certain angle, they can access the entire inventory of the store for free, and every single item can be taken without garnering any bounty or attention from law enforcement. Powerful weapons, spacesuits, boost packs, and other useful items can be swiped up and pocketed for use or to sell, making it an easy way to make money.

Players can also let an entire day pass in-game, allow the store’s inventory to reset and fill up, and head over to the puddle and yoink all of the items again. In fact, there’s a handy chair that you can use to wait 24 hours in so that you can quickly rack up a ton of items for you to sell at another vendor.

This is, of course, a major exploit that Bethesda developers will look to patch out in an upcoming update, but if you’re a space scoundrel looking to make some of the easiest money possible, you might want to book yourself a trip to Akila City right now.

If you’re leaning towards more of an immersive experience, you can simply avoid this puddle and go about your playthrough knowing that you took the high road and earned it through hard work and perseverance instead.

