‘Massive oversight’: Starfield players beg Bethesda to introduce feature Mass Effect had years ago

Starfield fans are pleading to Bethesda to add a detailed guide into the game, like the Codex from the Mass Effect series, with many believing such a feature should’ve been available to players from the beginning.

The Starfield community wants a place where they can find info about all the characters, cities, creatures, factions, plants, planets, moons, resources, and stories they discover, and they find it weird it isn’t a feature already.

“It seems like a massive oversight that this doesn’t exist in a game where scanning stuff to get information about it is a foundational mechanic.” one player said in a post to Reddit on Oct. 16. “Not just a codex, it needs a database with search functions. How is this not already in the game?” added another.

The Codex in Mass Effect was praised for giving extra details and depth to the story, helping players feel more connected to the world they were exploring. It made every new place and character more interesting because players could learn about the history and background. However, in Starfield, players feel lost because there’s no easy way to keep track of all the cool stuff they find.

One player had the idea that the codex could be like a database accessible on computer terminals in all of the big cities and outposts in Starfield. Another player thought this idea was so cool that they promised to try and add it themselves through a mod, even though it might take some time.

Players also took this chance to criticize the current star map feature, which shows star systems they’ve visited as tiny white dots and ones they haven’t visited as tiny red dots. They believe a codex with a list of them would be much easier to access and navigate through.

Players are crossing their fingers that Bethesda will add this feature at some point. However, they’re not getting their hopes up too high. If nothing changes, they’re counting on the player who promised to create a Codex mod. But sadly, that fix won’t work for those playing on consoles.

