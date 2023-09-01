How to use the boost pack in Starfield

Your boost pack in Starfield is an absolute blessing. It helps you get around, explore, travel through space, jump much higher, and can even act as a good way to save your oxygen. Getting and using it is a little more complicated than you might first expect, however.

How access your boost pack in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use your boost pack in Starfield you will need the Boost Pack Training skill. This will cost one skill point that you can get from leveling up and is available under the Tech skill tree. Like all skills, there are four different ranks to obtain, each one costing one skill point and requiring a challenge to be met.

Rank 1 – You can now use boost packs.

Rank 2 – Using a boost pack uses less fuel.

Rank 3 – Boost packs regenerate fuel more quickly.

Rank 4 – Double the bonuses earned with previous ranks.

Exactly how much you want to invest in the Boost Pack Training skill is up to you, but I have some tips below for how best to use it. Your boost pack will also give you some armor stats to keep you safe, adding to your overall chance of survival in combat.

How to equip your boost pack

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second step is to ensure that your boost pack is equipped. To do this, open your Inventory and go to the Packs sections. Here, you will find any packs that you have picked up. Keep in mind that not all packs are jump packs, and it is likely that the first pack you get will actually be from your friend in Constellation. If you look at the description of the pack below the main stats, you will be able to tell if it is a boost pack or not. For example, the pack above is a balanced boost pack.

How to use your boost pack

As long as you have the right skill and the back equipped, you can boost. To do this, jump in the air, then quickly jump again. Your boost pack will fire, giving you a lift and propelling you upward a small distance. This will take some fuel from your jump pack, and you can stay boosting as long as you still have fuel.

When you are no longer boosting, your fuel will start to replenish, which can be improved by the skill ranks detailed above. The type of boost pack you have is also pretty important, and there are four types.

Basic Boost Pack – The beginners boost pack, it doesn’t really have any kind of performance curve.

Balanced Boost Pack – performs better than the Basic in all areas but still maintains an even curve between lift and fuel use.

Power Boost Pack – much more lift, but heavy fuel use.

Skip-Velocity Boost Pack – less lift, but more economic fuel use.

Tips for using your jump pack

The best way to use your jump pack is to actually make the most of your oxygen. As you run, you use up oxygen and build up CO2, which eventually leads to losing health. Learning how to hop along with your jump pack is a great solution to this. On any planet you can run a few steps, jump, the double boost. Land and run a few more steps, then do the same again. While you are on the ground your fuel will come back, and while you are in the air your oxygen will replenish.

With just a couple of skill points invested in each one, this becomes by far the best way to endlessly run around the various planets and settlements you will find in the game.

About the author