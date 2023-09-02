The character creation menu in Starfield allows you to choose up to three unique traits, though this is completely optional. Similar to other Bethesda games, traits have both benefits and negatives which may impact how you play Starfield and build your character. If you find one particular trait to be more trouble than it’s worth, you can always remove it.

Before deciding to remove a trait in Starfield, you should know that this decision is permanent. After the trait is gone, there is no way to gain it back. You can always reload back to a previous save before you removed the trait, however, you will lose any other progress you have made.

Also note that each trait has a different method for removal. How you get rid of the Serpent’s Embrace trait is very different than removing Dream Home. If you are trying to remove your trait in Starfield, this is what you need to know.

Can you replace Traits in Starfield?

No, you cannot replace traits in Starfield. The only opportunity you will have to add traits to your character will be in Starfield’s initial character creation screen. Once you decide to get rid of any one of your traits, you will not be able to either get it back or replace it with another. All decisions you make regarding your traits are permanent.

How to remove Traits in Starfield

You will need to break the news to a few characters for some traits | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two primary ways to remove traits in Starfield. For character aspects such as Empath, Extrovert, or Alien DNA, you will need to visit a doctor. For the steep price of 10,000 credits, you can get an operation to remove the trait permanently.

For all other traits, such as Hero Worshipped, Serpent’s Embrace, Kid Stuff, or more, you will need to complete a specific task. This could be anything from speaking with a religious leader to revoke your faith to kicking your parents out of your apartment. Below are all traits and a brief description of how to remove it:

Trait Method of Removal Raised Enlightened Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened, found in The Well on Jemison. Raised Universal Speak to Keeper Aquilis in New Atlantis. Serpent’s Embrace Speak to Mir’za in the UC Security Office by the New Atlantis Space Port. Empath Speak to any doctor in a medical facility to remove the trait. Extrovert Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened, found in The Well on Jemison. Introvert Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened, found in The Well on Jemison. United Colonies Native Speak with Administrator Rookes in the Colonial Health and Human Resources office in New Atlantis’ MAST district. Freestar Collective Settler Speak with the Mayor of Akila City in The Rock. Neon Street Rat Speak with the bartender of Madam Sauvage in Ebbside. Spaced Speak to any doctor in a medical facility to remove the trait. Terra Firma Speak to any doctor in a medical facility to remove the trait. Taskmasters Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened, found in The Well on Jemison. Kid Stuff Speak with your parents in Pioneer Tower to remove the trait. Hero Worshipped Speak with the adoring fan, or kill the adoring fan. Dream Home Go to any Galbank location and return to your home. Alien DNA Speak to any doctor in a medical facility to remove the trait. Wanted Find the Bounty Hunters either in The Well in New Atlantis or Cydonia and clear your bounty for 3,000 credits.

About the author