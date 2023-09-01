How to recruit Sarah Morgan as a companion in Starfield

Sarah Morgan is the leader of Constellation, and you first meet her in New Atlantis on the planet Jemison in Starfield. And, as one of the game’s central NPCs, you can also recruit her as a companion.

Along with the rest of Constellation, Sarah is in The Lodge, and you need to visit her to hand over the Artifact you found at the start of the game.

From this point on, you have the option to keep Sarah as your follower, which basically means she will stay on your tail wherever you go. This includes both on and off your ship, during combat, and on any settlements you visit. However, if take a look at your crew member sheet in Starfield, you might notice that Sarah Morgan is not officially your companion. This is primarily because you need to wait a couple of hours before the leader of Constellation officially trusts you.

Let’s go more in-depth about how you can lock in Sarah Morgan as an official companion in Starfield.

Recruiting Sarah Morgan as a companion in Starfield

While Sarah will be your follower for several missions over the course of the early Constellation storyline, you won’t be able to add her as a companion until you complete a specific mission: The Old Neighborhood.

For starters, you want to ensure that Sarah stays with you until the end The Old Neighborhood. This quest involves you tracking down a United Colonies Vanguard employee who went missing but was said to be carrying a similar Artifact to the one you found. You will have to travel to the Sol system and visit the planets of Mars, Venus, and Neptune before finding the UC Vanguard and acquiring his Artifact.

At the end of this mission, you will return to The Lodge in New Atlantis and place your new Artifact with the other ones Constellation has acquired. Nothing major will happen from this, but Sarah will give you a few new questlines to follow and make you an official member of Constellation.

In addition to that, she will offer to stick with you throughout your travels, which is the game asking if you want her as a full-time companion. If you agree, then Sarah will be added to your crew member sheet and you can assign to wherever you want.

I decided to keep Sarah as my traveling companion for the time being, as she’s quite strong in combat. However, you can also assign her to your ship or an Outpost whenever you get the chance to build one.

About the author