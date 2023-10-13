There are plenty of people to meet in Starfield as you explore the universe, many of whom you can recruit to tag along for the ride—and one of them is Betty Howser.

While many recruitable companions are locked behind story progression or choices, or choosing a specific trait when you create a character, there are others that you can stumble across on your journey.

Of course, it helps to know exactly where you’re looking, particularly as there are over 1000 planets and moons to explore, which makes finding a specific companion, like Betty Howser, difficult unless you know where you’re headed.

Thankfully, she’s not a companion that is difficult to locate and there are only a few basic steps that are required to get her to join your crew.

How to recruit Betty Howser in Starfield

Head right from Porrima. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The first step to recruiting Betty Howser in Starfield is to travel to the Heinlein system, shown on the map above, which is located to the right of the Porrima system.

Once there, open the system map and find Heinlein I close to the central star on the left, and you’ll notice a black diamond icon. Hover over the icon and you’ll find a distress signal—set your course to it.

You’ll come across a ship, the Lucy Lu, which is stuck in space and has been badly damaged. Dock with the ship and board it.

The distress signal can be found near Heinlein I. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Better Howser will be waiting for you with a gun in hand, with three bodies in front of her, and will ask you what you’re doing. She’ll then drop a hint that she is recruitable and you can ask her to join your crew.

She’ll agree but wants Ship Parts to repair her ship. If you have them in your inventory, simply hand them over and allocate Better Howser to the ship or Outpost where you want her to be based.

If you do not have any Ship Parts at hand, you’ll have to get some—which can be done in various ways, including buying them from a vendor or destroying enemy ships.

