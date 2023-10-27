How to get the Skip Shot Modified Magstorm in Starfield

Starfield is filled with tons of weapons that you will encounter throughout your journey around the Settled Systems. Mag weapons are undoubtedly the best ballistic weapons that you can acquire, with the Magstorm being at the top of that list.

There are two different ways to acquire the Magstorm, depending on whether you want the Legendary version of this weapon or not. As with many other weapons in Starfield, you can simply purchase this assault rifle or grind enemy hideouts for a much better version. No matter which Magstorm you are after, here’s what you need to do.

Where to purchase a Modified Magstorm in Starfield

Though not a Legendary, this can likely be one of the best weapons in your inventory anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Purchasing the regular version of a Modified Magstorm, as well as other powerful Mag weapons, is incredibly easy in Starfield. Before you can purchase any of these weapons, you need to hit at least level 35. Once you have achieved this level, travel to Neon in the Volii Star System.

Once on Neon, head into the Core and make your way toward the Astral Lounge. Instead of going into the famed Neon nightclub, take a right and enter into the elevator to go to Kore Kinetics. If you haven’t been to Kore Kinetics already, then you need to go through a short dialog with Matias Durant before you get access to the Mag weapons.

Enter into the Elevator by the Astral Lounge to find Kore Kinetics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here, you can pick up the base Modified Magstorm weapon along with several other rare versions of the rifle. Even if it isn’t the Legendary version, I highly recommend picking up a Magstorm. With an incredibly high fire rate and 150 rounds per mag, it is the best weapon in Starfield.

How to find the Legendary Modified Magstorm in Starfield

Naturally finding the Legendary version of the Modified Magstorm is a much more difficult task than simply going to a store on Neon. Instead, you need to visit any planet in a Star System that is over level 50.

Hover over a Star System on your Star Map to see the level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once on your planet of choice, you need to find a stronghold with enemies and farm characters named Pirate Legends. Occasionally, a Pirate Legend can drop a Legendary Modified Magstorm.

Though a much more involved process, you can also skip around this grind and get another version of the Magstorm, dubbed the Revenant, by completing the Crimson Fleet faction storyline. Though not the Magstorm in name, this weapon has the same stats as the average Legendary Magstorm.

