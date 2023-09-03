How to get Sedatives in Starfield

Tracking down resources in Starfield can be tricky, and getting your hands on Sedatives is no different.

The Sedative resource in Starfield is typically used for crafting items, but it’s not immediately apparent how to get hold of it. Below you’ll find the two options available for obtaining Sedatives in Bethesda’s space-faring RPG.

How to harvest Sedatives in Starfield

You can fast travel to the Fracking Station if you prefer | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can harvest Sedatives from Hunting Tuskfrogs in Starfield. I’ve found that the best way to find these critters, and harvest Sedatives from them, is to go to the Fracking Station on the other side of Jemison. To the left of the landing site, I found several dead Tuskfrogs lying around, meaning I’ve so far only needed to loot their corpses without actually killing them to obtain Sedatives.

It was dead already, I swear | Screenshot by Dot Esports

It can be difficult to find these Tuskfrogs (dead or alive), so I recommend using your scanner to hunt them down. They should be in the grass near the Pack Coralbugs and Apex Parrothawks.

When you loot a Sedative from its corpse, it is added to the resources tab of your inventory.

Where to buy Sedatives in Starfield

Buying Sedatives from Vendors won’t cost you the earth | Screenshot by Dot Esports

While harvesting Sedatives is the cheaper option, you can also buy Sedatives from certain Vendors for 12 Credits. Here are the Vendors you can buy Sedatives from:

Wen Tseng at the UC Distribution Center in the Commercial District of New Atlantis on Jemison.

Amoli Bava at the Jemison Mercentile in New Atlantis on Jemison.

James Newill at Neon on Volii Alpha.

