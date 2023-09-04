Lubricant is one of the many resources you can acquire in Starfield. There is a long list of items to collect, each with its own special purpose that you can collect as you venture across the stars.

When you’re traveling from one planet to another, sometimes you can be incredibly fortunate and find the resource you’re looking for immediately. However, other times you can be on the hunt for what feels like years to no avail.

This is where Dot Esports comes in. We have the guide to get you Lubricant in Starfield as quickly as possible. While it might set you back a couple of credits, I have been using this method because it’s incredibly easy.

How to get Lubricant in Starfield

This place will also give you Lubricant if you’re lucky. Screenshot by Dot Esports This is where I found Lubricant consistently. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s what you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few different places to get Lubricant, and if you’ve got the dough, you’ll be able to purchase it at most vendors. I have purchased Lubricant at Jemison Mercantile previously, but when I went back to get some, they were fresh out.

So, I headed to the Commercial District on planet Jemison in the Alpha Centauri System. This was where I found it for this guide, but odds are there’ll be plenty of vendors in the solar system willing to exchange Lubricant for credits.

As you exit the train, head forward on the path sitting to your right. Keep heading straight alongside the lake, and you’ll see the UC Distribution Center on your right-hand side. Head in and speak to the vendor behind the counter. She’ll provide you with Lubricant for the right price, and you’ll be set for your next adventure.

Feel free to explore the other vendors in town and on other planets. It’s pretty much everywhere, but I found Lubricant consistently in the UC Distribution Center.

