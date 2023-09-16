How to get Experimental Ship Modules in Starfield

Building ships in Starfield is a way of life. Putting all the modules together is a lot like your favorite block-based childhood game. Modules snap together to make some amazing creations. You may have noticed there is a special type of module, the experimental category, and be wondering how to get access to them for your builds.

How to get Experimental Ship Modules

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use experimental ship modules, you will need to get your Starship Design skill in the Tech tree to Rank 4. As you move through the ranks, you will be able to use more advanced parts, from improved, superior, cutting-edge, and, finally, experimental ship modules at the last rank. You will be able to see what rank is required in the bottom left corner when looking at the component in the ship builder.

That is not the end of the process either, as individual modules may require additional ranks with specific skills to be able to use them. For example, some experimental reactors will need you to have both Starship Design Rank 4 and Piloting Rank 4 to be able to purchase and use them.

The final piece of the puzzle is your character level. Modules are locked away behind character level and will become available to you at various Ship Service Technicians only when you have reached the required rank.

Are the experimental ship modules worth it?

Yes, absolutely. Depending on your intent, the experimental modules are some of the best in the game. It should also be noted that all the experimental modules are not automatically Class C relevant. You can find fantastic options for Class A and Class B modules.

Very roughly, Class A ships tend to be a little faster, lighter, and more agile. Class C ships tend to be tankier with more shields and hull and bristling with firepower. Class B ships can exist in the in-between between both of those areas. Where experimental modules make things interesting is that they can really push the limits for those Classes. Some of the experimental reactors can push the top speed of your Class C ships beyond what you might expect, almost into Class A territory. You will still lack the mobility of the lighter ship, but the extra top speed can be very beneficial in a fight.

About the author