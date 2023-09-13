How to get dead bodies out of ships in Starfield

Throughout your adventures in Starfield, players will come across different sorts of ships to call home. Unfortunately, space isn’t always a peaceful place, and that means sometimes you’re going to have get rid of a couple dead bodies.

However the unfortunate proof of rogue spacefarers actions aboard a ship aren’t exactly easy to get rid of. As a result, most players aren’t even sure how to clear out fallen enemies after they’ve moved into a ship, and are stuck with a collection of bodies that clutter up the cargo hold and more.

Although there isn’t a straight-forward way to remove these bodies from the ship, there is one trick that can help get rid of these corpses for good. It requires players to make a quick change to their ship so that the game can remove these nuisances from your shiny new space explorer before you head out on your next escapade.

Removing dead bodies from ships in Starfield

Clear out your new ship before you set out to the cosmos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to remove dead bodies from your newly conquered ship, you will have to make your way to a Starport in order to speak with a Ship Services Technician. Afterward, you’ll want to access the Ship Builder to make some changes to the spaceship in question.

You can make any modification to the ship, small or large, before returning back on-board. You should notice that all of the bodies left inside are now gone, with the interior having been reset during the ship adjustment process.

This process might, however, take a few tries to successfully remove the bodies from the ship. It should work on the first try, but if you’re still finding bodies lying around, you might want to reload your save and try again.

