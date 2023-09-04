You might be thinking to yourself that all human life in the starfields must be made up of different bones, so getting your hands on some in Starfield should be easy right? Well, while the answer is yes, it’s not that simple.

Just because I can break my bones falling from great heights doesn’t mean I can loot those that belong to fallen enemies. In fact, there are only specific lifeforms in Starfield that have bones that are lootable. Should you require bones for any of your crafting needs, here is what you need to know about where you can get them.

Here’s how to get Bone in Starfield

Here’s where you can find Bone. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The best way to get Bone in Starfield is probably how you’d expect, hunting the creatures that wander the starfields—and no we aren’t talking about space pirates.

Bone can be collected as a resource from the corpses of Parrothawks. This is great news as these creatures can be found in abundance on Jemison, so from the beginning of your time playing Starfield you can start collecting Bone.

Shoot down these flying creatures and you can loot them. It’s your choice what weapon you use to get this done, but I’ve been using the cutter against low-level Parrothawks as it doesn’t take long and means I can save my ammo for facing human enemies.

This will be the best method for getting bone, but it might take a little time. If you’re in a hurry, check out vendors. This will cost you some credits, but it will mean you can get your hands on Bone without leaving the major cities.

Now you’re armed with the know-how, it’s time to get out there and start hunting down those flying creatures.

