Beer Run is a side quest in Starfield that you can pick up in Akila City on the planet Akila in the Cheyenne Star System. Though this is fairly straightforward sabotage mission, players have reported a crucial bug preventing you from progressing through the quest chain.

Starfield is filled with strange side quests throughout the Settled Systems, ranging from clone colonies to Cyberpunk-like street gangs. You can get the Beer Run quest almost immediately after landing in Akila City, as overhearing a conversation from guards about the quest giver, Sarah Filburn, will give your first objective. At some point however, you might run into this frustrating bug.

Beer Run bug in Starfield, explained

Players have reported a bug in the “See reaction to Henry Filburn’s latest beer” objective in the quest chain, which comes directly after you have the choice to sabotage Henry’s batch of beer. Usually to complete this quest, you need to speak with the NPC Kate Foley who is testing Henry’s beer. With this frustrating bug however, Foley is completely inaccessible and a message saying “This Individual is Busy” will appear.

How to fix the Beer Run Bug in Starfield

Speak to Sarah Filburn at Weston Filburn’s house to kickstart this mission | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple ways that you can combat this frustrating bug to unlock Kate Foley’s interaction to further progress this quest. This easiest way can be used if you have a save before you encountered the bug. If you find that you are unable to speak with Foley due to this issue, simply reload your game and the bugged instance is likely to clear up.

If you don’t have a convenient save file ready to go, you still have another options. If you strike Kate Foley with a melee attack and immediately holster your weapon then this has a good chance to free the NPC from this bug and resume the interaction.

Before doing this, you should dismiss any companion that is with you, as attacking a civilian will earn disapproval from most Constellation companions. You also want to make sure that it is only a melee attack and that you don’t shoot Foley. I made this mistake and had most of Akila City shooting at me, forcing me to reload anyways.

If Kate Foley doesn’t start her interaction with Sarah whenever you arrive, your quest might be bugged | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This method will earn you a slight bounty of 650 Credits, although this should not be too hard to pay off and won’t make nearby patrons hostile. You can clear up your bounty at a Bounty Clearance Kiosk anytime afterwards.

