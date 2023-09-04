Faction missions in Starfield will have you running around longer than one might expect. The Crimson Fleet’s Deep Cover, Rook Meets King, and Echoes of the Past trifecta gets interrupted by a wild mission named Burden of Proof, which has been confusing Starfield players.

The Burden of Proof mission requires players to find evidence, and you may not be able to do so since the mission won’t fully unlock unless you progress through Echoes of the Past.

When to find evidence and complete the Burden of Proof mission in Starfield

You’ll need to wait until unlocking the “Search Carter’s Locker” stage of Echoes of the Past in Starfield before you can complete the Burden of Proof mission. This stage will unlock after finishing the “Search Kryx’s Cell for Information” part of Echoes of the Past.

Continue progressing through Echoes of the Past and you’ll eventually get to a stage where you’ll. need to Search Carter’s Locker in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports After Searching Carter’s Locker, you’ll complete the “Search for Evidence” part of Burden of Proof and advance to its next stage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find evidence and complete the Burden of Proof mission in Starfield

After moving on to “Search Carter’s Locker” in Echoes of the Past, let the indicators guide you through the caves. You’ll eventually get to a room where you’ll find four lockers next to each other. Open the second locker on the right to find the evidence and progress in Burden of Proof. Doing so will allow you to complete “Search Carter’s Locker” and also unlock the next stage of Burden of Proof, “Return Evidence to Lt. Loft.”

Searching Carter’s locker in Starfield is the key to completing “Search for Evidence” in Burden of Proof. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you finish Echoes of the Past completely, you’ll also be able to finish Burden of Proof by returning the evidence to Lt. Loft.

If you’re stuck in Kryx’s Cell and can’t find the information, check below his desk lamp by choosing “Pry open the base.”

Basically, if you’re looking to complete the Burden of Proof mission, you’ll need to continue progressing through Echoes of the Past since its “Search Carter’s Locker” stage will have you collecting the evidence required for Burden of Proof’s “Search for Evidence” part.

