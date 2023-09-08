How to customize your ship’s interior in Starfield

While you’re off exploring the stars and traveling to faraway lands in Starfield, spacefarers need some time to themselves by hanging out in their own respective spaceships.

Ships are a reflection of one’s character from your playstyle to your personality, and luckily, there are plenty of options to customize your ship.

There are a few ways to transform your ship into a home that you can be happy to return to after a long day of adventuring, but there are only a few different places where you can make lasting changes to help shape the space into one that you want as you float across the cosmos.

Customizing your ship’s interior

In order to make significant changes to your ship’s interior, players will have to change the specific habitat for their ships, and choose other brands for different looks within.

Head over to a spaceport and speak with a ship services technician. They are usually found right when you land your ship at the destination, whether it’s at New Atlantis or beyond. Afterward, you’ll want to ask to view and modify your ships, which should bring up your fleet on screen and the ship you wish to customize.

Choose a specific habitat to change up the overall look of your ship’s interior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve chosen the ship you want to change, press the Ship Builder option to open up the next menu, which should allow you to find new habitats to customize your ship with. Different branded habitats will feature different styles of interior, but overall, they act more like a template players must then manually enter and place down decorations as they see fit.

Afterward, you’ll have to jump into your ship and place down any decorations that you wish to adorn your space with.

Whether you want a few plants to help add some life and color, some trophies to adorn your shelves to show off to any visitors, or a small plushie on the dashboard of your ship cockpit like me, you can add little inklings of personality onto your ship as you wish.

Welcome to your home away from home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, that is all the customizing you can really do for the interior of your ship. Another way to show off your gear is by adding an armory pod to your ship, and displaying some of your armor and weaponry.

But other than that, players cannot go into full detail while creating a very unique space, like adding full furniture and the like.

It isn’t known if Bethesda plans to add a ship customizing system in a future DLC, but for now, Starfield players will have to settle for some knick-knacks on their shelves.

