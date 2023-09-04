How to claim your pre-order and premium edition bonuses in Starfield

Pilot standing on a distant planet in between a flat-rock formation either side with another planet in the background
Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda has provided fans with several types of Starfield to get their hands on depending on their budget. Whether you’re forking out the cash for your pre-order or premium edition, Bethesda has stuffed extra goodies inside.

As a Starfield owner, I purchased the premium and pre-ordered the game before its early release on Sept. 1, 2023. After searching the various planets and regions accessible in Starfield, I’ve found exactly what you have to do, and it’s all relatively quick and simple.

Like most games, Starfield lets players claim their items within the title. You’ll have to hotfoot it around a couple of planets to unlock everything you paid for, but once it’s done, they’re yours for life.

What is in the pre-order and premium editions in Starfield?

Pre-order edition 

  • Deep mining helmet & pack
  • Laser cutter

Premium Edition

  • Shattered Space Story Expansion 
  • Five days early access from Friday, Sept. 1
  • Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack
  • Access to Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack

Some of these aren’t a part of the in-game bonuses. The Shattered Space Story expansion hasn’t been released yet, but you’ll get this as soon as it does.

How to claim your pre-order and premium edition bonuses in Starfield

A menu with one of the items from the pre-order edition. The deep mining suit alongside several other items. The inventory system shows the item, resistance, mass and value.
The Deep Mining Spacesuit is yours to get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your hands on the accessible rewards in-game, you’ll have to play the main story until you reach a place called “The Lodge”. Once you’re there, head down the hall which is on the right side of the Lodge’s front door.

Go into the first room and access one of the workbenches. Your newly paid-for items will be accessible as skins. Go through your weapons and spacesuit skins until you find them in the drop-down bar underneath.

Click on the Deep Mining Spacesuit tab to see the helmet sitting inside the bundle. This goes for the other items you’ve earned by purchasing these editions.

About the author
Harrison Thomas

CS:GO, Overwatch, and Valorant Staff Writer - Played CS:GO since 2012 and keep a close eye on other titles. Give me a game and I'll write about it. Ranks are private information. Contact [email protected]

