How to access the Pilgrim’s Computer in Starfield

Accessing the Pilgrim’s Computer in Starfield is an integral part of the Unity mission, which is section of the game’s main storyline. Located in a remote area dubbed Pilgrim’s Rest, you need to access the machine to learn more about the Starborn. To do so, you’ll need to pass a short quiz, but don’t worry, we’ve got the answers.

After you arrive on Indum II, you will need to scour the planet to find the Pilgrim’s remote hideaway. Upon discovering the abandoned campsite, you will uncover multiple writings from the unnamed author. Each of these four journals you discover will hold a key to opening the door held shut by the Pilgrim’s Computer.

This task will require some reading comprehension skills. If you have either forgotten the Pilgrim’s texts or just skipped straight to the locked computer, here is everything that you will need to do in order to reach the Pilgrim’s Final Writing.

How to get to the Pilgrim’s Final Writing in Starfield

Upon opening the Pilgrim’s Computer in Starfield, you will immediately be hit with your first question. At first, I was a bit stumped by the vague questions, however, I came to realize that all the answers needed to open this locked door came from the Pilgrim’s various readings found around the station.

The mysterious Pilgrim has left a series of quiz-like questions for whoever found in the vacant camp, ensuring that they read the texts left behind. Below are all the answers that you will need to select in order. If you are anything like me, you might have wished someone just laid out the answers before turning on the computer.

What is the Unity? People are necessary. But people are madness. Myself. In stopping. In embracing compassion.

Once the door opens, look to the back of the small room and you should be able to locate the Pilgrim’s Final Writing. With this last text found, you will have completed the Unity quest.

Be warned, if you get a question wrong, you will be forced to exit the computer. The consequences aren’t too steep, however, as you can simply log back in to try the quiz again.

