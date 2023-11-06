Handy Starfield mod finally adds No Man’s Sky’s best quality-of-life feature

Starfield players are in for a treat with a new mod that lets them summon and control their spaceships with the push of a button like they can in No Man’s Sky.

The mod, designed by a Nexus Mods user, makes it possible by adding a remote control device to your inventory.

Using the remote, you can call your ships to land right next to them, as long as there’s enough space for the ship to touch down safely. This handy tool means no more long treks back to where you parked your spaceship. It comes to you, making exploration more hassle-free.

The mod doesn’t just stop at summoning ships. You can also toggle the gravity inside your spacecraft. Imagine floating in zero gravity inside your ship, watching everything else float around with you—until you switch gravity back on, and everything comes crashing down.

Installing the mod is a breeze. All you have to do is find it on Nexus Mods and download it with a plugin enabler. It’s all laid out in the instructions on the website, which are easy to follow. It’s also possible to use a mod manager like MO2 or Vortex to do all the work, making it even easier.

The creator gave a shout-out to another modder for the idea that sparked their creation. But it wouldn’t have become a reality without their hard work and effort. It shows how creative and innovative modders can make popular titles even better.

There are other useful Starfield mods you can download, too. Quantum Reshade makes the game look nicer without making it run slower, Immersive Damage makes combat more realistic, and Slower Than Light changes how quickly players can move from one planet to another. They’re three of the best, but the remote control ship summoning one is right up there.