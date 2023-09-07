Genius Starfield trick lets you steal money right in front of NPCs without getting caught

A genius Starfield trick lets you steal money in front of NPCs by placing a basket on the ground and pushing the credits off the surface and into the basket. And the best part is, you won’t get caught for stealing either.

Earning money or credits in Starfield can be challenging if you have a straight and narrow moral compass. But if you’re in a dire situation or want to try something different, a Starfield player has found a genius hack for stealing credits without getting caught.

This hack will require a basket or bucket and something block-shaped you can use to push the credits around.

From there, all you need to do is find some credits “lying around,” place your basket or bucket at the edge of the table or shelf, and then use your blocky object to push the credit off the edge and into the basket. Then, you can take your basket to another, quieter area and just pocket the money. Super simple, right?

While it’s a relatively easy way to get credits, getting used to using an object to push the credits or even where to place the baskets accurately may take time. But if you don’t mind a little villainy, and the NPCs you’re stealing from or in front of aren’t essential to the campaign, you can kill them and take the credits that way.

It may not be the most moral choice, and you will get a bounty, but you can wait it out by counting your money or all the things you can buy with it now.

But, if being a murderous space pirate isn’t your thing, using this Starfield trick to get credits while the NPCs can’t do anything about it is a good option, too.

