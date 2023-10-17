Does Starfield have a radio?

Starfield’s vast universe gets lonely sometimes. Though you’ll have plenty of followers to keep you company, you won’t have many tunes to bust out during long space trips.

While the advanced tech featured in Starfield seems like it could have solved the problem of sending radio waves through the universe, players still need to resort to alternative ways to get their groove on.

Is there a radio in Starfield?

While there’s a news network in the game, there are no radio stations in Starfield that play music.

Noticing the absence of tunes in the game, Starfield fans have taken matters into their own hands and developed alternative ways to enjoy the power of radio in Starfield.

How to listen to the radio in Starfield

You can listen to the radio in Starfield via third-party alternatives that blend in with the game’s atmosphere. At the time of writing, the most popular radio solutions for Starfield are as follows:

I like hearing different music tracks, so I’ve been using all three radio solutions. In addition to these three, I have a personal Synthwave playlist that feels just right with my space adventures.

Depending on your music taste, you can also create your own playlist to listen to whenever you’re cruising through the open space.

Considering Fallout had fan-favorite radio stations, many expected Starfield to also have a way to enjoy in-game music. That isn’t the case, however, and it’s unclear whether the decision was to keep the game as realistic as possible or because Bethesda just didn’t have the time to work on playlists.

Players have also been feeling like ‘something is missing’ in Starfield, and maybe the the solution to the problem was buried within the tunes all along.

