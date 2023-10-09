This crafting trick is leveling up Starfield players at light speed

Starfield players have today discovered a faster way to level up: crafting. One player claims to have gained 40 levels in five days by spending 30 minutes at an Outpost creating Iron and Aluminum Outposts and pumping out Adaptive Frames.

It reportedly takes around five minutes to make 5,000 and grants a whopping 5,000 experience; one for each frame.

This method allows Starfield players to level up in roughly five minutes and can be repeated by sleeping between each stack. What’s more, you can sell them all to a vendor and profit—as long as you remember to buy all of their ammo and resources to ensure they have enough money.

This technique has been gaining traction, especially among those who don’t have hundreds of hours to level up traditionally and want to do it quickly.

As more players catch on, it’s likely we’ll see a surge in Iron and Aluminum Outposts. Some purists may argue it takes away from the immersion, but it’s efficient and effective.

The community also shared other leveling techniques, including cooking, scanning planets, and more. Yet, one method that stands out among the favorites is hunting animals on Level 75 Planets. Each animal hunted grants 50 experience points.

It might not be as efficient as crafting Adaptive Frames, but some players found it to be less mind-numbing and more engaging.

This cheeky little crafting trick shows the best thing about the Bethesda game too—Starfield truly embraces player choice, allowing everyone to set their own pace. While some want to level up quickly, even if it’s repetitive, others prefer a more enjoyable and immersive approach. There’s no one-size-fits-all method; it’s all about what suits each player.

