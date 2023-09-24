‘Completely ruined the game for me’: Starfield players discuss debilitating endgame issue

Okay, so you have finished the main storyline in Starfield, did the Ryujin and Crimson Fleet storylines, and collected all the weapons, armor, and other equipment you want, so what is next? It seems that in the eyes of some players, Starfield developers didn’t answer this question well enough.

In a Reddit thread, players discussed the dull and repetitive nature of Starfield after you finish the main storyline.

The poster wanted to do some side quests and complete some assassination jobs, but what they encountered was a number of the same layouts, whether it was outposts or mines, you would find the same enemies, loot, and weapons no matter where you go.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This was a dealbreaker for many players who remember other Bethesda series, such as Fallout and Elder Scrolls, which had much more variety, whether it was side quests, locations, characters, or weapons.

As one player put it, Fallout 4 and Skyrim have several hundred different locations, all with different layouts, and this was achieved in half of the development time it took for Starfield and fewer personnel.

Players are discussing that it is probably better to choose to step into Unity and effectively start new game plus while you lose all your inventory, ships, cargo, and money, with only your XP and skills remaining intact. This is probably more interesting than opting to delay the ending and focusing on side quests, exploration, and so on.

Whether you agree with the discourse or not, this kind of repetitiveness can be an alarming issue for open-world games, as it directly impacts replayability and game immersion, something that Bethesda hasn’t had issues with in most of its previous releases.

Whether Bethesda developers will add something more post-game content through DLCs and updates remains to be seen. Either way, it can leave a bad taste in the mouth when such a long-awaited game doesn’t fulfill all the expectations.

