Can you respec your character in Starfield?

Skill and character points allow you to shape your character’s future in Starfield. As you spend more time in the game, with the story developing, you might start thinking about the alternative paths that you could take, wondering if a character respec in Starfield could be the answer for you.

In games where skills, professions, and character attributes play an important role, players are also often granted a way to reset their points. This allows them to test out different builds and new strategies, ultimately keeping the game fresh in the process.

Given how easy it is to get lost in Starfield, players who’d like a fresh start may have a tough time finding out whether they can respect their character.

How to respec your character in Starfield

You can’t respec your character in Starfield. Unlike most roleplaying games, your decisions regarding your skill and character points in Starfield will be final since there isn’t a way to reset them once you get playing. This means you shouldn’t over-extend while exploring your options in the early game.

Learn about all skills in Starfield to start committing your points as well, since you can’t respec them either.

While you can feel the negative impacts of getting stuck in a build during your playthrough, that feeling won’t last forever. Since there’s no level cap in Starfield, you’ll eventually be able to learn all skills and character traits in the long run.

A lack of a reset function may sound impracticable at first, but it’s one of those features Bethesda gets to skip when the longevity of their games is considered.

With countless worlds Starfield is likely to take some time, giving players a chance to test out different builds in the meantime.

