All Starfield ammo IDs for console commands

A bountiful supply.

Displays a character boost-packing and firing down on aliens.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Console commands can be used in Starfield for a number of different reasons, but one of the most common is to add items that you can’t be bothered with searching for directly to your inventory, like ammo. But you have to know the console command IDs first.

There are over 20 different types of ammo in Starfield, and finding that specific type for your favorite gun really boils down to plain luck. If you’re tired of having 3,000 LZR Cartridges that you’re never going to use and only a handful of .43 Ultramag rounds, we understand. This guide will solve the problem forever.

Complete list of Starfield ammo console command IDs

Here is the complete list of every ammo type in Starfield, as well that ammo’s associated console command.

002B559C.27 Caliber
002B559A.43 MI Array
02B5599.43 Ultramag
002B5598.45 Caliber ACP
002B5597.50 Caliber Caseless
002B5596.50 MI Array
002BAE3F1.5KV LZR Cartridges
002B559511MM Caseless
002B559412.5MM ST Rivet
000547A112G Shotgun Shell
002B4AFC15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell
0000E8EC3KV LZR Cartridge
002B559240MM XPL
002B55906.5MM CT
002B558F6.5MM MI Array
002B558E7.5MM Whitehot
002B558D7.62x39MM
0004AD3E7.77MM Caseless
002B559B9x39MM
002B4AFBCaseless Shotgun Shell
002B558BHeavy Particle Fuse
002B558ALight Particle Fuse

Using this table, you can add ammo of any type and in any quantity directly to your inventory. Read on for a breakdown of the proper console command codes and format for adding ammo with console commands.

Displays a fight against a syndicate gang member in Starfield.
Blast them! Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Related
Best Starfield console commands and cheats
The best Starfield mods

How to get more ammo using console commands

It’s important that you use the proper console command to avoid spawning hundred or thousands of bullets on the floor in front of you. To add more ammo of any given type to your inventory, follow this format:

  • player.additem [item ID] [quantity]

When inputting a console command, do not use brackets. There is a space only between each command block. Using an extra space or neglecting to use one will prevent the command from working. Any quantity can be added in one command, but we recommend starting off small to make sure you’ve input everything correctly. If we wanted to add more .50 MI Array rounds, the command would look like this:

  • Sample command: player.additem 002B5596 200

This command would add 200 .50 MI Array rounds directly to our inventory.

Console commands are only available on PC, so Xbox players will unfortunately have to find their ammo on abandoned moon outposts or corpses like the pilgrims did.

About the author
Pierce Bunch

Freelance writer, playwright, actor, and jack-of-all-games.

More Stories by Pierce Bunch