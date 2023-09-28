All Starfield ammo IDs for console commands

Console commands can be used in Starfield for a number of different reasons, but one of the most common is to add items that you can’t be bothered with searching for directly to your inventory, like ammo. But you have to know the console command IDs first.

There are over 20 different types of ammo in Starfield, and finding that specific type for your favorite gun really boils down to plain luck. If you’re tired of having 3,000 LZR Cartridges that you’re never going to use and only a handful of .43 Ultramag rounds, we understand. This guide will solve the problem forever.

Complete list of Starfield ammo console command IDs

Here is the complete list of every ammo type in Starfield, as well that ammo’s associated console command.

002B559C .27 Caliber 002B559A .43 MI Array 02B5599 .43 Ultramag 002B5598 .45 Caliber ACP 002B5597 .50 Caliber Caseless 002B5596 .50 MI Array 002BAE3F 1.5KV LZR Cartridges 002B5595 11MM Caseless 002B5594 12.5MM ST Rivet 000547A1 12G Shotgun Shell 002B4AFC 15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell 0000E8EC 3KV LZR Cartridge 002B5592 40MM XPL 002B5590 6.5MM CT 002B558F 6.5MM MI Array 002B558E 7.5MM Whitehot 002B558D 7.62x39MM 0004AD3E 7.77MM Caseless 002B559B 9x39MM 002B4AFB Caseless Shotgun Shell 002B558B Heavy Particle Fuse 002B558A Light Particle Fuse

Using this table, you can add ammo of any type and in any quantity directly to your inventory. Read on for a breakdown of the proper console command codes and format for adding ammo with console commands.

How to get more ammo using console commands

It’s important that you use the proper console command to avoid spawning hundred or thousands of bullets on the floor in front of you. To add more ammo of any given type to your inventory, follow this format:

player.additem [item ID] [quantity]

When inputting a console command, do not use brackets. There is a space only between each command block. Using an extra space or neglecting to use one will prevent the command from working. Any quantity can be added in one command, but we recommend starting off small to make sure you’ve input everything correctly. If we wanted to add more .50 MI Array rounds, the command would look like this:

Sample command: player.additem 002B5596 200

This command would add 200 .50 MI Array rounds directly to our inventory.

Console commands are only available on PC, so Xbox players will unfortunately have to find their ammo on abandoned moon outposts or corpses like the pilgrims did.

