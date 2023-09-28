All Starfield ammo IDs for console commands

Console commands can be used in Starfield for a number of different reasons, but one of the most common is to add items that you can’t be bothered with searching for directly to your inventory, like ammo. But you have to know the console command IDs first.
There are over 20 different types of ammo in Starfield, and finding that specific type for your favorite gun really boils down to plain luck. If you’re tired of having 3,000 LZR Cartridges that you’re never going to use and only a handful of .43 Ultramag rounds, we understand. This guide will solve the problem forever.
Complete list of Starfield ammo console command IDs
Here is the complete list of every ammo type in Starfield, as well that ammo’s associated console command.
|002B559C
|.27 Caliber
|002B559A
|.43 MI Array
|02B5599
|.43 Ultramag
|002B5598
|.45 Caliber ACP
|002B5597
|.50 Caliber Caseless
|002B5596
|.50 MI Array
|002BAE3F
|1.5KV LZR Cartridges
|002B5595
|11MM Caseless
|002B5594
|12.5MM ST Rivet
|000547A1
|12G Shotgun Shell
|002B4AFC
|15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell
|0000E8EC
|3KV LZR Cartridge
|002B5592
|40MM XPL
|002B5590
|6.5MM CT
|002B558F
|6.5MM MI Array
|002B558E
|7.5MM Whitehot
|002B558D
|7.62x39MM
|0004AD3E
|7.77MM Caseless
|002B559B
|9x39MM
|002B4AFB
|Caseless Shotgun Shell
|002B558B
|Heavy Particle Fuse
|002B558A
|Light Particle Fuse
Using this table, you can add ammo of any type and in any quantity directly to your inventory. Read on for a breakdown of the proper console command codes and format for adding ammo with console commands.
How to get more ammo using console commands
It’s important that you use the proper console command to avoid spawning hundred or thousands of bullets on the floor in front of you. To add more ammo of any given type to your inventory, follow this format:
- player.additem [item ID] [quantity]
When inputting a console command, do not use brackets. There is a space only between each command block. Using an extra space or neglecting to use one will prevent the command from working. Any quantity can be added in one command, but we recommend starting off small to make sure you’ve input everything correctly. If we wanted to add more .50 MI Array rounds, the command would look like this:
- Sample command: player.additem 002B5596 200
This command would add 200 .50 MI Array rounds directly to our inventory.
Console commands are only available on PC, so Xbox players will unfortunately have to find their ammo on abandoned moon outposts or corpses like the pilgrims did.