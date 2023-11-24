A surprising amount of Starfield fans have chosen a particular playstyle

Bethesda’s universe-spanning RPG provides fans with plenty of ways to play Starfield, but it turns out a surprising amount of players are using a particular approach to the game.

With various controls, weapons, and behaviors that can be utilized, there are lots of approaches to making your Starfield playthrough unique—although there are some areas where it is a flip of the coin. By default, Starfield is a third-person game and follows your character from behind but it can be tweaked for a more personal approach and a first-person view—which seems to be the most popular way to play.

A Reddit post asked if any other Starfield players play the game entirely in first person and, as it turns out, the most common answer was yes.

Various reasons were shared for why the approach was adopted, with some saying they only ever play games in first person, whenever available, while others simply got fed up with seeing the same old mining suits on their character. Personally, I also fall into the first-person category and have played Starfield exclusively from that perspective when on foot, though I switch to third-person when flying my ship as, otherwise, I have worse aim than a Stormtrooper.

There are situations where this has surprised me though, such as cutscenes where my character is shown from a different angle—and I realized I’ve entirely forgotten what I actually look like beneath my Starborn Suit. It’s an approach I’ve adopted for every Bethesda game from Skyrim to Fallout 4, as I generally prefer first-person action wherever possible, though a large part of that is because I’m pretty useless at creating characters that don’t look like something from a horror movie.

At least when I’m in first-person I don’t need to look at my haunting face and can save that as a special treat for the NPCs I encounter.