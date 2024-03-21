Category:
Stardew Valley Tiger Trout location and how to catch

Catch this hybrid trout to gift or sell.
Tiger Trout in Stardew Valley
The Tiger Trout is one of the many kinds of fish living in the waters of Stardew Valley. While it sells for decent money and is a great source of Roe, this hybrid trout can be a challenge to catch, thanks to its specific spawn conditions.

If you are unsure where to find the Tiger Trout in Stardew Valley and how to catch one, this guide contains what you are looking for.

Tiger Trout location in Stardew Valley

A snap of the Stardew Valley map marking two possible locations for fishing Tiger Trouts
A couple of locations to get you this rare hybrid trout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tiger Trout can be found swimming in the rivers of Stardew Valley. You can dip your Fishing Pole in any river spot in Pelican Town and the Cindersap Forest for a chance to find one. That said, it only spawns during specific hours of the day and seasons. 

Here are the specifics you should be targeting when out spotting a Tiger Trout: 

Time of the daySeasonWeather
6am to 7pmFall and WinterAny

Note that spotting a Tiger Trout isn’t enough—you have to catch one to reap any kind of benefit.

How to catch a Tiger Trout in Stardew Valley

The Tiger Trout moves like the Dart kind, which is one of the most unpredictable movement types you can encounter in the fishing minigame. Their random style makes it difficult to keep the caught fish within the green area, so be prepared to lose a few minigames before catching one. 

We recommend picking the best fishing rod you have for a Tiger Trout in Stardew Valley. Go for the Iridium Rod or the Fiberglass Rod. Make sure you visit the fishing spots during the conditions mentioned above.

If you don’t wish to catch the fish through a minigame, you can visit Krobus’s shop on Wednesdays or the Traveling Cart for a chance to buy one. 

Tiger Trouts are the only fish species that don’t bear offspring in Stardew Valley. You can, however, get them to produce Tiger Trout Roe, which can be aged to get Artisan quality Roe.

