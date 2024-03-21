Category:
Stardew Valley

How to use Sprinklers in Stardew Valley

An absolute game-changer in Stardew Valley.
Mar 21, 2024
A farm in Stardew Valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are tired of watering your plants in Stardew Valley, you need to know about Sprinklers. Once you install them on your farm, you’ll never have to worry about watering your crops again. Here’s how to use Sprinkers in Stardew Valley.

How do you use Sprinklers in Stardew Valley?

Stardew Valley character is holding a Sprinkler
Just put them on the field and let them do the rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use a Sprinker in Stardew Valley, place it from your inventory into the field and watch it work. The better the Sprinkler, the wider the area it covers. There’s no need to add a water source to the Sprinkler because it seems to have an infinite supply.

How to get Sprinklers in Stardew Valley

To get Sprinklers in Stardew Valley, you need to reach a high enough Farming level and then craft them yourself. 

There are three types of Sprinklers in Stardew Valley:

NameFarming level requirementCrafting requirementsNumber of grid tiles watered every morning
Sprinkler (regular)TwoCopper Bar
Iron Bar		Four
Quality SprinklerSixIron Bar
Gold Bar
Refined Quartz		Eight
Iridium SprinklerNineGold Bar
Iridium Bar
Battery Pack		24

In addition to the above, you can attach a Pressure Nozzle or an Enricher to a Sprinkler. 

  • A Pressure Nozzle boosts the number of covered tiles by one level. An Iridium Sprinkler with a pressure Nozzle can cover 48 tiles.
  • The Enricher adds fertilizer to the mix, making your seeds produce higher-quality crops.

Only one upgrade can be applied to a Sprinkler. These can be bought from Qi’s Walnut Room. I don’t recommend upgrading regular and Quality Sprinklers.

Are Sprinklers worth it in Stardew Valley?

Stardew Valley character is standing in the field with many sprinklers
I have sprinklers everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sprinklers are absolutely worth it. You should make getting Sprinklers your No. 1 priority because they will save you a lot of time each day. 

It’s not that watering plants is boring, but it’s a great feeling knowing you don’t have to water the crops every day in Stardew Valley

