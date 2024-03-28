How to get Mystic Tree Seeds in Stardew Valley

Mystic Tree Seeds are one of the rarer items in Stardew Valley. You need to track down this resource as you progress through the story, but you won’t be able to find it until you reach a specific part and gain access to it.

It might be confusing to track down the Mystic Seeds since there are no directions to lead the way. But after you unlock them in your Stardew Valley game, expect to carve out part of your farm to begin planting them so you can regularly add them to your farming routine.

Where to get Mystic Tree Seeds in Stardew Valley

Unlock the seeds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Mystic Tree Seeds by making your way into the secret room your grandfather leaves for you, south of Marnie’s Ranch and Leah’s Cottage in Cindersap Forest. The secret room only unlocks after you’re level 10 with all five skills in Stardew Valley, and you can start working on gaining Mastery points. Mystic Seeds become available under the Foraging Mastery reward when you can have at least one Mastery Point.

Unlocking the Mystic Tree Seed gives you the recipe for this item. You can now make it whenever you want to begin planting Mystic Trees on your farm. To craft this item in Stardew Valley, you must collect four ingredients.

Five Acorns

Five Maple Seeds

Five Pine Cones

Five Mahogany Seeds

Each of these ingredients is a different type of seed. You can find many of them by chopping down trees throughout the game. For example, Acrons can drop when chopping down an Oak Tree. When chopping a Maple Tree, you might get a Maple Seed. Likewise, you get Pine Cones from Pine Trees. You can find these types of trees throughout your Stardew Valley game, typically around Cindersap Forest, or there’s a chance they’re growing on your farm. You need to let them grow to their full height before cutting them down.

Mahogany Seeds are likely the toughest to find as they are much rarer. As you might imagine, there’s a chance these seeds drop when cutting down Mahogany Trees, but they don’t appear too often in Stardew Valley. You can also get Mahogany Seeds by chopping large stumps and logs, cracking open a Golden Coconut, or killing Slimes that you can find in the Secret Woods. At least four large stumps in the Secret Woods regrow daily, giving you the best chance to collect Mahogany Seeds.

After you collect those four ingredients, you can craft a Mystic Tree Seed. You can plant this anywhere on your Stardew Valley farm, allowing you to get Mystic Syrup regularly.

