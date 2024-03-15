Category:
Stardew Valley

How to get Maple Syrup in Stardew Valley

More than just a pancake spread.
Mar 15, 2024
Stardew Valley character is standing on a tree farm
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to add flavor to your Stardew Valley Pancakes or just need another passive income, you might be interested in learning how to get Maple Syrup. Don’t worry; it’s not hard to come by, and I’ll tell you exactly how to get it.

Stardew Valley: How to get Maple Syrup

Maple Syrup in inventory in Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley Maple Syrup. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Maple Syrup in Stardew Valley, you need to put a Tapper on a Maple Tree and wait nine days. 

Let me break it down for you:

  • Tapper – You unlock the Tapper recipe when you reach Foraging level three. To make one, you need 40 Wood and two Copper Bars, so it’s quite easy to make. After you make one, place it on a Maple tree and wait. After nine days, visit the Maple Tree, and there will be a single Maple Syrup ready to collect.
Character in Stardew Valley is standing on a Maple Tree Farm
Nothing tastes better than homemade Maple Syrup. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Maple Tree – You can plant a Maple tree (or make a Maple Syrup farm, like mine in the image above) by planting a Maple Seed on your field. You can get a Maple Seed by shaking or chopping down a Maple Tree. It takes anywhere from 19 to 30 days for a Maple Seed to grow into a mature Maple Tree.

I recommend you plant a couple of Maple Trees on your farm and place a Tapper on each one. You’ll have all the Maple Syrup you could ever need.

How to get Maple Syrup without planting Maple Trees in Stardew Valley

Wild Maple Tree with a Tapper in Stardew Valley
Not my tree, but it’s going to be MY Maple Syrup. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend you plant your own Maple Trees in Stardew Valley, but if you don’t want to waste your field space, you can simply plant or find an already mature Maple Tree in the wild and place a Tapper on it.

While this is also a good way to get Maple Syrup, you might eventually need to cut those trees down, so I think it’s better to invest a bit of time into making a tree farm.

What is Maple Syrup used for in Stardew Valley?

Bee House recipe in Stardew Valley
Why stop at Maple Syrup when you can get Honey, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best thing you can do with Maple Syrup in Stardew Valley is build Bee Houses. Each Bee House produces a single Honey every four days, so it’s essentially another passive money-making method

To make a Bee House, you need 40 Wood, eight Coal, one Iron Bar and, obviously, one Maple Syrup. 

