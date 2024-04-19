How to get Beets in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is all about farming and relationships and growing Beet helps you with both. If you are not sure where to get some of this sweet and vibrant vegetable to grow in your Farm, this guide is for you.

How do you get Beets in Stardew Valley

You can grow Beets in your Stardew Valley farm, letting you harvest the vegetable from the comfort of your base every once in a while. Note, you can only grow Beets during the Fall as they are seasonal vegetables.

It’s just 20 Gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To grow Beets, you need Beet Seeds. You can buy Beet Seeds for 20 Gold from Sandy’s Oasis store, which is located in the Desert. Oasis is open from 9am to 11:50pm, so make sure you visit it in between these times.

Alternatively, Beet Seeds may pop up in the Travelling Cart’s item list, but buying seeds from here may cost you more Gold than at the Oasis. If you’re lucky, you may find some Beet Seeds while exploring the treasure rooms of Skull Cavern—so you won’t have to spend anything.

infinite beets? If you already have Beets, you can make Beet Seeds from the vegetable by putting them in the Seed Maker.

What are Beets used for in Stardew Valley?

The very first thing you might need Beet in Stardew Valley for is to complete the first request in The Mysterious Qi questline. As this particular mission suggests, you’ll need to place 10 Beets inside Mayor Lewis’ fridge.

Other uses of Beet include the following:

Beets can be processed in the Mill to make Sugar. One Beet yields three Sugar. Beet is an essential ingredient in the delectable Vegetable Medley recipe. You need one Beet and one Tomato to make it. Beets serve as a good Gift for most Stardew Valley characters. Just make sure not to offer them to Vincent, Sam, Jas, Abigail, and Haley. One of the Dye Bundles (Bulletin Board) requires Beet to be checked off as complete. Completing all the Dye Bundles rewards you with the Seed Maker.

That’s all there is to know about Beets in Stardew Valley, but in case you are interested, we also have a guide for the best seasonal crops in the game.

