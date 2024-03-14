Category:
Stardew Valley

How to find and catch Lingcod in Stardew Valley

It eats almost anything it can cram into its mouth.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 05:56 pm
Main character in Stardew Valley is fishing
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re working on completing your Fishing Collection in Stardew Valley, then you’ll eventually need to catch a Lingcod. This isn’t a rare fish, but it’s only available during one season under normal circumstances. Here’s how to find and catch a Lingcod in Stardew Valley.

Recommended Videos

Lingdoc: How to find and catch in Stardew Valley

Fishing Journal showing the Lingcod in Stardew Valley
Catch it in Winter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Normally, you can only catch a Lingdoc in Stardew Valley during Winter at one of the following places:

  • Pelican Town river
  • Cindersap Forest
  • Mountain Lake

Catching a Lingcod can be difficult because it will struggle a lot if manage to hook one. Because of this, I recommend you have your Fishing Skill to about level eight or higher. Definitely bring some Bait and Fishing Tackle to make things easier for you.

How to catch a Lingdoc during any season in Stardew Valley

If you can’t wait for Winter, there are a few other ways you can get your hands on a Lingcod.

  • Check the Traveling Cart every time it appears, and it might just have a Lingcod for sale
  • Each Wednesday, Krobus might also sell you a Lingcod in his shop in the Sewers
  • Catch a Lingcod using Magic Bait

I definitely recommend the Magic Bait method if you are in a hurry. You can buy 20 Magic Bait from Qi’s Walnut Room for five Gems. Even better, you can buy the crafting recipe for the Magic Bait for 20 Gems and make it yourself using one Radioactive Ore and three Bug Meat (this produces five Magic Bait).

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to attach Bait to a Fishing Rod in Stardew Valley
Character is fishing in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to attach Bait to a Fishing Rod in Stardew Valley
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How to make money fast in Stardew Valley
A farm in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to make money fast in Stardew Valley
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch a Catfish in Stardew Valley
Fishing in a river for a Catfish in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to find and catch a Catfish in Stardew Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to attach Bait to a Fishing Rod in Stardew Valley
Character is fishing in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to attach Bait to a Fishing Rod in Stardew Valley
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How to make money fast in Stardew Valley
A farm in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to make money fast in Stardew Valley
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch a Catfish in Stardew Valley
Fishing in a river for a Catfish in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to find and catch a Catfish in Stardew Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 14, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.