How to find and catch Lingcod in Stardew Valley

If you’re working on completing your Fishing Collection in Stardew Valley, then you’ll eventually need to catch a Lingcod. This isn’t a rare fish, but it’s only available during one season under normal circumstances. Here’s how to find and catch a Lingcod in Stardew Valley.
Lingdoc: How to find and catch in Stardew Valley
Normally, you can only catch a Lingdoc in Stardew Valley during Winter at one of the following places:
- Pelican Town river
- Cindersap Forest
- Mountain Lake
Catching a Lingcod can be difficult because it will struggle a lot if manage to hook one. Because of this, I recommend you have your Fishing Skill to about level eight or higher. Definitely bring some Bait and Fishing Tackle to make things easier for you.
How to catch a Lingdoc during any season in Stardew Valley
If you can’t wait for Winter, there are a few other ways you can get your hands on a Lingcod.
- Check the Traveling Cart every time it appears, and it might just have a Lingcod for sale
- Each Wednesday, Krobus might also sell you a Lingcod in his shop in the Sewers
- Catch a Lingcod using Magic Bait
I definitely recommend the Magic Bait method if you are in a hurry. You can buy 20 Magic Bait from Qi’s Walnut Room for five Gems. Even better, you can buy the crafting recipe for the Magic Bait for 20 Gems and make it yourself using one Radioactive Ore and three Bug Meat (this produces five Magic Bait).