How to do the Fair Wheel trick in Stardew Valley

The Stardew Valley Fair is full of attractions, but none are as profitable as the Spinning Wheel.

Stardew Valley has been around for almost a decade, which gives its player base more than enough time to devise strategies to make the most of the game. The Stardew Valley Fair is just one of the events you can squeeze in for extra rewards, especially if you get acquainted with these savvy strategies to maximize your Star Token earnings. Here’s how to dominate the Spinning Wheel mini-game at the Fair in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley‘s Spinning Wheel Trick, explained

All the Star Coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On day 16 of Fall, head to the fairgrounds in Pelican Town’s plaza between 9am and 3pm to bet on the Spinning Wheel in Stardew Valley. The Fair’s Spinning Wheel has a 3/4 probability of landing on green and a 1/4 probability of landing on orange. Follow these steps to get a secured victory in Stardew Valley:

Start by betting 160 Star Tokens on green. If you win, stick with betting 160 on green for each subsequent spin. If you lose, don’t panic. Instead, double your bet on green for the next spin. So, if you lose the initial 160 bet, bet 320 on green next. If you encounter consecutive losses, continue doubling your bet on the green. For example, if you lose the 320 bet, bet 640 on green next. This progressive betting strategy ensures even if you experience a few losses, a single win can recoup your losses and then some.

This strategy capitalizes on the favorable odds of the Spinning Wheel. With a 3/4 chance of landing on green, you’re statistically more likely to win. By increasing your bet after losses, you stand to make significant gains with each successful spin.

