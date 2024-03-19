All Scholar NPC answers for Desert Festival in Stardew Valley

When you make your way to the Desert Festival in Stardew Valley, a Scholar wants to test your knowledge. The questions they ask are specific to the Stardew Valley game, and you have a chance to earn a prize from them.

Recommended Videos

The questions shouldn’t be too difficult, especially for anyone who regularly plays Stardew Valley. Several of them are tricky, though. You might catch yourself stumbling on them, and you don’t want to miss out on a chance to grab these prizes, namely the Calico Eggs. The Desert Festival is only around for a few days in spring, and you have to wait until next year to try again.

All Scholar answers in Stardew Valley

The Scholar tells you if you got a question correct during his quiz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Scholar in the northeast area of the Desert Festival. During your Stardew Valley playthrough, the Desert Festival is only available in spring from the 15 to 18. Not only do you have to wait until spring rolls around, but you need to have access to the bus. If you don’t repair the bus, the Calico Desert won’t be available, and you can’t access the Desert Festival. You also need to have the 1.6 patch.

These are all the questions we were asked by the Scholar. He won’t speak with you until the Desert Festival officially begins, so you can’t get ahead of the event. You need to answer them correctly for them to count and receive the Calico Eggs at the end, before the Desert Festival ends in Stardew Valley.

Question 1: Who runs the fishing stand? Answer: Willy

Who runs the fishing stand? Question 2 : What season does Red Cabbage grow in? Answer: Summer

: What season does Red Cabbage grow in? Question 3 : In what season can you catch Salmon? Answer: Fall

: In what season can you catch Salmon? Question 4 : Where might you catch the Ice Pip? Answer: Mine level 60

: Where might you catch the Ice Pip?

If you answer each of these four questions correctly, the Scholar will reward you with 50 Calico Eggs. You can redeem these special currencies with the Calico Egg vendor at the center of the Desert Festival for various prizes. These prizes include a Mystery Box, Mummy Mask, Blue Bow, Dark Velvet Bow, Mega Bomb, Strawberry Seeds, Magic Rock Candy, Pumpkin Soup, Calico Statue, Desert Fireplace, Desert Flags, a Desert Rug, and the Woodcutter’s Weekly book.

You can also check out the other vendors that appear during the Desert Festival, such as the Blacksmith’s vendor, or see what prizes Elliot has.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more