Geoff Robinson’s passing due to blood clot in lungs

Geoff “iNcontrol” Robinson’s family has posted a Tweet to his account, announcing that Robinson “passed quickly and painlessly from a blood clot in his lungs”, coupled with an in memoriam graphic of the legendary caster throughout his career.

Geoff Robinson on Twitter To offer some solace in this time of grief: We’ve learned that Geoff passed quickly and painlessly from a blood clot in his lungs. He was with friends. He always urged and led us by example to take care of ourselves to the best of our ability.

Anna Prosser, Robinson’s ex-wife, has also took to Twitter to explain more about Robinson’s health issue, along with adoration of his positivity despite the tough circumstances.

Anna Prosser on Twitter In 2013, Geoff went to the hospital for pain in his leg and learned it was a blood clot. I remember the doctor explaining to us that usually there’s no pain, and how lucky he was to have caught it. Geoff cited that often, and I never knew someone so steeped in daily gratefulness.

Anna Prosser on Twitter After learning that extensive sitting could contribute to clotting, the first thing he did was tell his friends and community, urging them to get up, walk, and stretch often. He wanted to share and protect by example. You probably remember his diligent “get up” breaks on stream.

Anna Prosser on Twitter In the end it wasn’t about sitting or anything he could have done to prevent it, and everything I say feels stupidly inadequate to make any sense of that. The fact that he did everything right and then we blinked and he was gone is just inconceivable.

Anna Prosser on Twitter I just remember how much he hoped that his experience helped others, so I thought maybe he’d want you all to have the reminder to be thankful and take care of yourself. I’m going to try to be humbly grateful as he was, and to get up and think of him often.

Tributes for the beloved community figure have poured in. The official StarCraft and Twitch Esports accounts have acknowledged his contributions to StarCraft.

StarCraft on Twitter Thank you for everything, Geoff. StarCraft won’t be the same without you.

Twitch Esports on Twitter We are saddened to learn of the passing of Geoffrey “iNcontroL” Robinson. A friend to many of us at Twitch, he leaves a lasting legacy across StarCraft, esports, and streaming. His passion for gaming, storytelling, & humor will be missed. Our condolences to family and friends. https://t.co/XtFLHi50IH

Sean “Day9” Plott, one of Robinson’s long-time colleague and friend, has also tweeted.

Sean Plott on Twitter I’ve known Geoff for almost 20 years. We played Brood War in high school & college and did years of SC2/BW events together. Geoff was a one-of-a-kind person. I’ll miss you man. I’m so sad. https://t.co/Rcv6qb1sEs

Several prominent members of the community have left positive and touching messages for Robinson.

djWHEAT on Twitter Geoff’s brain was amazing and I have a hard time believing that we won’t have his wit, sincerity, and comedy around to make us laugh and smile. I am also saddened by how many communities will feel this loss. But that just shows the impact he has made.

Richard Lewis on Twitter In 2015 I was having a very bad time of things. Constant gloom and misery. We did a 2 day event together in the UK and he spent all his down time big brothering me and lending advice and perspective. A colossus in body and soul.

Redeye on Twitter I woke up to this incredibly sad news and I’m left in shock. Geoff was a showman, hilariously funny and larger than life. I’m grateful I got to work with him and be brilliantly mocked by his impressions. My heart goes out to Anna and all his family and friends.

adam koebel on Twitter I don’t really know what to say. I’m going to miss Geoff so much. He was such a big deal to everyone he encountered. Here’s something I know meant a lot to him, maybe it’ll remind you of a time he had an effect on you, too. https://t.co/8vYZ2lzNtV

In the wake of his passing, laugh and enjoy Robinson’s highlights and compilations with thousands of other people, and remember that though iNcontrol has left us, his legacy has not.