Geoff Robinson’s passing due to blood clot in lungs

Geoff “iNcontrol” Robinson’s family has posted a Tweet to his account, announcing that Robinson “passed quickly and painlessly from a blood clot in his lungs”, coupled with an in memoriam graphic of the legendary caster throughout his career.
Anna Prosser, Robinson’s ex-wife, has also took to Twitter to explain more about Robinson’s health issue, along with adoration of his positivity despite the tough circumstances.
Tributes for the beloved community figure have poured in. The official StarCraft and Twitch Esports accounts have acknowledged his contributions to StarCraft.
Sean “Day9” Plott, one of Robinson’s long-time colleague and friend, has also tweeted.
Several prominent members of the community have left positive and touching messages for Robinson.
In the wake of his passing, laugh and enjoy Robinson’s highlights and compilations with thousands of other people, and remember that though iNcontrol has left us, his legacy has not.