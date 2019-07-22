Legendary Starcraft 2 pro and caster Geoff Robinson dies

Geoff “iNcontroL” Robinson, a popular Starcraft 2 pro player and caster, has died. According to his Twitter account, Robinson was 33 when he passed due to a sudden illness.

Geoff Robinson on Twitter With immense grief, we announce Geoff’s unexpected passing due to sudden illness Saturday. We ask privacy as his family works to understand what happened and make arrangements. To honor Geoff or offer comfort to his family, we suggest donations to @SoCalBulldog, which he loved.

Robinson started as one of the original Starcraft 2 players, having received a beta license for the game. He went on join the storied Evil Genuises organization in 2009 and led their SC2 roster. Evil Genuises cemented itself as a major player in SC2 by signing a litany of Korean pros and even establishing a gaming house in Korea, the home of Starcraft esports.

Eventually, Robinson left the team to set out on his own as a caster and a content creator. He participated in a series of podcasts and hosted the odd tournament. After his passing, numerous figures in the SC2 gave credit to Robinson for helping the U.S. Starcraft scene to grow and welcoming others into that community.

Susie Kim 🐱 on Twitter Geoff was one of the first people I met in the US Starcraft scene over 12 years ago. He was witty and caring and a wonderfully passionate person. I am heartbroken to hear this news 🙁 https://t.co/lqEL6xQkEt

Robinson’s family has yet to give a cause of death. In a tweet on his official account, they left a message for his fans to “live today in his example of love and laughter.”