Starfield could return but not as an RTS, new report suggests

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has finally gone through, and a report suggests this could mean big things for beloved Blizzard franchises lying dormant like StarCraft.

In an interview from BlizzCon 2023 posted to Bloomberg on Nov. 6 by Jason Schreier, Blizzard CEO Mike Ybarra explained that if someone came to him with the “vision and passion” needed to revitalize StarCraft, he’d “bet on that team,” but that he’s not simply saying “go make a StarCraft game.”

Schreier wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on the same day that “the next StarCraft game may not be an RTS.” Fans expect Blizzard to have more autonomy going forward, so we’re excited to see what the future holds for the franchise.

NEW: Even Blizzard president Mike Ybarra doesn't know what the Xbox era will look like. But free of Activision influence, Blizzard now enjoys more autonomy than it has in many years. Plus: the next StarCraft game may not be an RTS. My story from BlizzCon: https://t.co/telZ0xdJFI pic.twitter.com/iy04JeYjr8 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 6, 2023

Ybarra also said that under Microsoft, Blizzard’s “decision-making should be faster.” John Hight, Warcraft general manager, explained Microsoft was “not here to tell [them] what to do,” but rather to offer support where needed, which was “awesome.”

StarCraft 2 launched in 2010 and received its last major content update in 2016 with Nova Covert Ops, leaving the franchise dormant for the last seven years. The first StarCraft released in 1998 and helped establish the esports scene that we know and love today, so it’s not surprising fans are keen to see its return.

Schrier explained in his Bloomberg interview that many experienced Blizzard staff members departed the company under Kotick, particularly those with expertise in developing strategy games like StarCraft, which is why the next installment may stray from the franchise’s RTS roots.

We nearly saw StarCraft brought to life as a third-person shooter in StarCraft Ghost, an ambitious project announced in 2002 but canceled shortly after. The foundations are already there for StarCraft to make its return, be that as an RTS or otherwise, and I for one cannot wait to see what the future holds.