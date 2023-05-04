Where to find the Rehabilitation Wing Databank in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Rehabilitation Wing is the final section of the Forest Array in the Basalt Forest of the planet Koboh.

It’s basically the top floor of the Forest Array, and the location of the boss fight against Dagan Gera that wraps up the “Reach the Forest Array objective”. There are two collectibles in the Rehabilitation Wing, one of which is a Databank that isn’t so easy to find.

Here is how to find the Rehabilitation Wing Databank in Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Rehabilitation Wing Databank location

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you check your map when you first arrive at the Rehabilitation Wing, you’ll see that there are two collectibles here: one Essence, and one Databank. But you can’t find any of them until after you’ve beaten Dagan Gera and completed the “Reach the Forest Array” objective. So, at the top of the elevator, use the Rehabilitation Wing Meditation Point if you need it and then go up the stairs. Unseal the door using the Koboh Tuner, then go through and turn to the left. Slice the console to power up the Forest Array, then go down the stairs at the other end of the corridor. When you enter the chamber, a long cutscene will begin in which Dagan Gera reveals himself to be the Dark Lord of Long-Winded Exposition.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

That cutscene leads to a boss fight, which you can win thanks to a guide I prepared earlier. Your first reward for defeating Dagan Gera will be another, slightly shorter cutscene, and then you’ll snap back to gameplay. That bright blue thing on the floor in front of you is your first collectible, a Health Essence, which increases your Maximum Health. That just leaves the Databank, which is also nearby but not as obvious and easy to find as the Health Essence.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go out onto the ledge in front of you, and turn left. This might look like a dead end, but it’s not. Carefully step out onto that translucent beam running parallel to the edge of the building, then press Circle/X to drop down under it. Shimmy along until you’re under the structure sticking out of the side of the building, then press X/A to climb back on top of the beam.

Jump from the end of the beam to the walkway and, just past the zipline, you’ll see a glowing blue Force Echo. Go up to it and click the right stick to sense it. You’ll see a kind of fuzzy hologram of Santari Khri talking about how she knows Dagan Gera is a good boy really, then when she’s finished, the Beyond the Abyss Databank collectible is all yours.