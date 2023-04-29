How to reach the Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

I didn't know there was this much green in the whole galaxy

The beginning of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sees Cal Kestis meet with old and new friends, though it is not until Cal reaches the Forest Array that the main plot of Jedi: Survivor really kicks off. Players have found that this major plot beat can be difficult to reach as the path is filled with obstacles, enemies, and more.

If you have had trouble crossing this dense forest, look no further. This is everything that you need to know to get to the Forest Array in Jedi: Survivor.

Forest Array Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Full Guide

Players will formally arrive at Basalt Rift, the forest which preludes the Forest Array, after cutting down a set of vines and venturing into the vibrant forest.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The first obstacle will immediately present itself to players, as BD-1’s zipline is blocked by a large stone. Players need to use the wall run platform to the left to cross underneath the nearby waterfall. Destroy a frail stone pillar to drop a walkway to another platform, and you will then be in range to Force Push protruding stones.

Return to BD-1 to establish the zipline, and you will be ready for your next challenge. As you cannot simply walk up the next river, players will need to wall run upstream and will eventually squeeze through a small opening to the next zone.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Once on the other side, you will see an Empire ship pass overhead. Take the left path down and jump from the wooden planks. Cal will then need to climb across a series of mossy rocks before running into a meditation site. As there will be multiple encounters with Stormtroopers ahead, players should use this opportunity to regain health and stims.

Once rested, you will enter the mouth of a cave and climb on its roof to get the drop on a squad of unsuspecting Storm Troopers. This mostly linear path will contain several combat sequences with Empire soldiers scattered throughout the cave.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Once you exit the cave, players will need to Force Pull a series of blue highlighted platforms. Be wary, as these platforms begin to retract as soon as you extract them. Quickly make your way to the next wall run location and leap to a series of vines that Cal can climb.

After ascending this series of mossy vines, players will run into an NPC named Toa. This new friend can be found later at Pyloon’s Saloon, giving players a Rumor leading to another puzzle.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

After you speak with Toa, take the left path underneath a rusted archway. This next segment will include several more combat sections, the first with a large grouping of Stormtroopers, and the next with a hulking monster.

Players can either fight this beast or avoid it by parkouring to the next section. You will need to pull out two large, horizontal stone slabs with your Force Pull ability and jump between them to wall run to your next platform.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

From here, it is a fairly easy walk to the Forest Array. You will encounter your first sighting of a large blue swarm called Koboh Dust. It is extremely important to avoid walking into it, so you will instead take the vines to your right to arrive at your destination.