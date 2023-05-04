How to beat Dagan Gera in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Dagan Gera is the boss you have to fight at the end of the “Reach the Forest Array” objective in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. And despite only having one arm, he represents a pretty sharp difficulty spike, but with a bit of patience (OK… quite a lot), he can be beaten.

As the founder of the High Republic colony on the planet Tanalorr, Dagan Gera used to be a Jedi Knight and all-round good guy. But when Tanalorr was attacked by the Empire, the Jedi Order abandoned the colony (or so Gera sees it), leaving him to die on his beloved planet. He didn’t die, though. He lost his arm in the fight, and ended up stored in some kind of preservation tank at the Forest Array on Koboh.

Related: Tired of dying to the frog boss in Jedi: Survivor? Here’s a clever trick to beat Spawn of Oggdo

When you show up and power-up the Forest Array, Dagan Gera is freed, but he’s not grateful. During his time in isolation he’s become very bitter about what happened and has converted to the Dark Side. So as far as he’s concerned, all Jedi Knights must die. And that includes you.

How to win the Dagan Gera boss fight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a very frustrating boss fight in various ways, and it had me swearing, cursing, and yelling for some time. I’m still feeling some residual tremors of rage even as I write this. Exactly how you win it will depend a little on your preferred play style, and on which skills you have unlocked. But in the end I found a strategy that didn’t require any unlockable skills, and was effective through every stage of the fight.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

I found Dual Wield to be the best stance for this fight, and the focused parry (hold Triangle/Y) proved extremely useful once I figured out how to use it effectively. In general, try to keep your distance from Dagan Gera, so that he uses his long range attack. His lightsaber throw is easy to dodge, but ideally you want him to launch one of his charge attacks. Whether it’s a blockable or unblockable version, you should always dodge sideways for these, as this will leave him wide open to a counter-attack from the side.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dagan Gera isn’t stupid, though, so he won’t keep gifting you those charge attacks. You’re going to have to get close to provoke him into unleashing some combos. This is where the focused parry comes in, but it’s difficult to activate it quick enough when he starts a combo. Eventually though, I developed a strategy of tapping Circle/X to dodge back when his combo started, which would give me just enough time to activate the focussed parry. This would quickly wear down his block meter, and when his block meter reaches zero, he’s vulnerable to aggressive combos. If you can, push both sticks in to slow time when Dagan Gera’s block meter is empty, as this will give you even more time to dish out damage.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This strategy requires a lot of patience (my winning battle lasted about 10 minutes), and you’ll need to learn the best timing to dodge his charging and heavy attacks, but it’s effective through the whole fight. Beat Daga Gera and you’ll complete the Reach the Forest Array objective and get a big chunk of XP.