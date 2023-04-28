Star Wars Jedi: Survivor day one patch notes: Bug fixes, performance improvements, and more

Get that download going so you can jump into the Jedi world again.

Star Wars fans, get hyped because Cal Kestis and BD-1 are back in another galaxy-faring adventure in the highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is finally here on April 28.

The duo is joined by other returning characters, along with some new ones, in a continuation of the story that began with Respawn Entertainment’s original Star Wars story that was a hit with franchise fans and gamers everywhere.

Disappointingly, however, the game seems to be suffering from performance issues. The game currently has a “Mostly Negative” rating on Steam, with many gamers complaining about stuttering and FPS problems, even for those on powerful GPUs like a 4080 or better.

Have no fear, though, Jedi. There’s a day-one update being deployed to help with performance issues, and there are more updates planned to help out the game even further so players can enjoy their Cal Kestis adventure as best as possible.

Here’s everything that’s coming in the day one update for Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor day one update patch notes

The patch notes for the day one update have not yet been released by Respawn Entertainment, but the company did confirm that further updates will be coming “in the weeks ahead” to help out with the game’s bumpy performance on PC especially.

Respawn said that future updates will:

Fix bugs

Improve performance

Add more accessibility features

For now, players are left with a choice, just like Jedi everywhere. They can either attempt to weather the storm of bugs in the game or wait for further updates that may fix bugs and enhance the experience for everyone, no matter the platform.

This article will be updated with more information once the official patch notes are available.