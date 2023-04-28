Steam reviewers say Jedi: Survivor is not the game you’re looking for

We’ve got shocking news for you today: A major AAA video game release is in absolute shambles. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched worldwide on April 28 and now the whole world can see just how broken it is. Steam reviews are all you need to see to get a good idea of how bad Jedi: Survivor is at launch.

The bad signs were already there before Star Wars Jedi: Survivor saw the market. In an unprecedented move, EA tweeted on April 26 that it will spend several weeks post-launch releasing patches to fix bugs and improve performance. A long time ago in the exact same galaxy, that sort of stuff was done before publishers were charging $70 to $90 for their games. What do we say to optimized games at launch? Not today.

We know this is not a Star Wars reference and we know you still understood it—just how Steam reviewers understood that Jedi: Survivor is simply not ready to be played. You have a 7800X3D, a 4090, and 256 GB of RAM, there’s nothing you can’t run on Ultra at 4K, right? Not so fast, says Star Wars CPU Survivor. You will get 15 FPS averages and you will love it.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has terrible Steam reviews

If you’re in disbelief that current top-end PC hardware is struggling to run Jedi: Survivor, then the hundreds of negative Steam reviews might sway you. Even our CPU pun is pulled straight from that vault of disappointment. It’s not even that gamers are hating the game itself, they simply can’t get to playing it. Some are stuck on loading screens, others are experiencing constant stutters and freezes, some are watching slide shows instead of motion, and others can’t run the game at all.

All of these issues reach a logical conclusion: Jedi: Survivor has a 34 percent approval rating on Steam at the time of writing. That’s a pity because it looks like there’s a decent game buried behind the poor optimization. But just like in sports, the best ability is availability, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is as good as being out with an injury right now.

We’re always looking for a silver lining, and in this case, we can see it in Jedi: Fallen Order’s launch. Many have probably forgotten, but that game wasn’t running like Usain Bolt either in its early days. With time, it got more or less fixed to where you’d encounter a few minor bugs per playthrough. Many fans are likely hoping they’ll see the same redemption story from Jedi: Survivor.